Full Cast Set for Andy Karl-Led A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC
The cast will also feature Jesse Aaronson, Mikey Fabisch, Tamika Lawrence AND MORE.
The full cast has been revealed for the return of Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne at Perelman Performing Arts Center.
Performances begin on Friday, November 20, 2026 with an opening set for Thursday, December 3, 2026. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Joining Andy Karl as Ebenezer Scrooge are Jesse Aaronson (Leopoldstadt) as Bob Cratchit, Mikey Fabisch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Young Ebenezer, Evan Harrington (A Christmas Carol) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC, Jagged Little Pill) as Father / Marley, Joe Joseph (The Fear of 13) as Fred, Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change) as Ghost of Christmas Present / Mrs. Fezziwig, Titan Cody Love making his stage debut as Tiny Tim, Micah Fay Lupin (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC) as Tiny Tim, Madalynn Mathews (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC, Galileo) as Jess, Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice) as Little Fan, Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl, Once) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Anna Roman (Girl, Interrupted) as Belle, Celia Mei Rubin (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC, Life of Pi) as Swing, Harry Thornton (A Christmas Carol, US tour) as Ferdy/George, Felix Torrez-Ponce (Sweeney Todd) as Swing, Matthew Whennell-Clark (Groundhog Day) as Nicholas, Grace Yoo (Hadestown) as Mrs. Cratchit.
The creative team includes Thomas Caruso (Co-Direction for PAC NYC), Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Jim Carnahan, CSA; Jason Thinger, CSA; Rachael Jimenez, CSA, (Casting), Andrew Wade (Voice and Dialect Director), Celia Mei Rubin (Associate Movement). Production Stage Manager: Jo Fernandez. Assistant Stage Managers: Savanha Moore, Kevin Jinghong Zhu.
On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.
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