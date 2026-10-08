Full Cast Set for Andy Karl-Led A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC

The full cast has been revealed for the return of Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne at Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Performances begin on Friday, November 20, 2026 with an opening set for Thursday, December 3, 2026. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Joining Andy Karl as Ebenezer Scrooge are Jesse Aaronson (Leopoldstadt) as Bob Cratchit, Mikey Fabisch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Young Ebenezer, Evan Harrington (A Christmas Carol) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC, Jagged Little Pill) as Father / Marley, Joe Joseph (The Fear of 13) as Fred, Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change) as Ghost of Christmas Present / Mrs. Fezziwig, Titan Cody Love making his stage debut as Tiny Tim, Micah Fay Lupin (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC) as Tiny Tim, Madalynn Mathews (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC, Galileo) as Jess, Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice) as Little Fan, Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl, Once) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Anna Roman (Girl, Interrupted) as Belle, Celia Mei Rubin (A Christmas Carol PAC NYC, Life of Pi) as Swing, Harry Thornton (A Christmas Carol, US tour) as Ferdy/George, Felix Torrez-Ponce (Sweeney Todd) as Swing, Matthew Whennell-Clark (Groundhog Day) as Nicholas, Grace Yoo (Hadestown) as Mrs. Cratchit.

The creative team includes Thomas Caruso (Co-Direction for PAC NYC), Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Jim Carnahan, CSA; Jason Thinger, CSA; Rachael Jimenez, CSA, (Casting), Andrew Wade (Voice and Dialect Director), Celia Mei Rubin (Associate Movement). Production Stage Manager: Jo Fernandez. Assistant Stage Managers: Savanha Moore, Kevin Jinghong Zhu.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 11 Hrs 15 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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