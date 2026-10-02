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ALADDIN on Broadway to Honor Late Cast Member Alain Brutus

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Alain Brutus, a cherished member of the ALADDIN company," the company shared.

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ALADDIN on Broadway to Honor Late Cast Member Alain Brutus

Aladdin on Broadway will honor its late cast member, Alain Brutus, who died this week. The actor made his Broadway debut with the production. Alain Brutus joined the company on May 20, 2025. He performed in the ensemble and understudied the roles of Aladdin and Omar.

The production to ok to Instagram to share: "Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Alain Brutus, a cherished member of the Aladdin company who made his Broadway debut with us. We are endlessly proud of our boy and will forever carry his light, talent, and spirit. 💜"

 Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide, it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan.

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More on this show: Photos: ALADDIN Unveils Giant Magic Lamp Installation in Times Square · 6/5/2026



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