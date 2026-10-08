Video: Man Vs. Plant- Watch Richard Ridge Get Eaten by Audrey II at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors is currently led by Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe.
What does it take to become plant food? BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge headed to The Westside Theatre to find out!
The hit Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors has been feeding audiences’ appetite for musical comedy for years, but this time, Audrey II got a very special meal. Dressed for the occasion as Seymour Krelborn, Ridge went backstage for an up-close look at the show’s iconic carnivorous plant—and volunteered himself as lunch.
Helping him through the process was puppet captain and original cast member Ted Yudain, joined by puppeteers Weston Chandler Long and Jon Hoche. As it turns out, getting swallowed by Audrey II requires a little more coordination than simply hopping into the plant.
“Inside, all you gotta do is just climb in,” Yudain explained. “Our puppeteers are standing right there with their legs, so all you want to do is make sure you get your legs in between theirs and then you can slide back.”
Did he make it out in one piece? Watch the video to see Richard get up close and very personal with one of musical theatre’s most famous puppets!
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