Chilina Kennedy and Max Monnig Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Paradise Square) will step back into the role of Myrtle Wilson, and Max Monnig (Glory of the World) will make his Broadway debut as Tom Buchanan, beginning October 14, 2026 in the Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel The Great Gatsby. Kennedy will cover the role of Myrtle for current Broadway cast member Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!). Genao will return to the show on November 16, 2026. Broadway favorite John Behlmann (Tootsie, Shucked) will play his final performance as Tom on October 12, 2026. Tickets to The Great Gatsby are now on sale through June 7, 2027 at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

The Great Gatsby currently stars television and film star China Anne McClain (Descendants franchise, “Black Lightning”, “A.N.T. Farm”), in her musical stage debut, as Daisy Buchanan; returning star Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, “Liv & Maddie”) in the titular role of Jay Gatsby; Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) as Nick Carraway; and beloved singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis (“Power”, Fame, ABC's “Queens”) as Jordan Baker. Rounding out the current principal cast are Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

The production's ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat'l Tour), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge National Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Sara Sheperd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kyla Stone (Harmony), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat'l Tour), Damani Van Rensalier (Hamilton), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia Nat'l Tour), and Jonathan Young (Les Misérables Nat'l Tour). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Joshua Dawson (MJ Nat'l Tour), (Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat'l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat'l Tour), Emily Anne Nester (The Great Gatsby Korea), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), and Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants) round out the cast as swings.

Through a jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby is presented by acclaimed producer Chunsoo Shin and his award-winning global theater producing company, OD Company. A pioneering figure in international theater, Mr. Shin was the first musical producer ever awarded the Korean Pop Culture and Arts Prime Minister Award, one of Korea's highest honors in the arts.

The musical's award-winning production design features scenic & projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Fight & Intimacy Coordinator is Rocío Mendez. Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

BIOGRAPHIES

Chilina Kennedy (Myrtle Wilson) Broadway: The longest running Carole King on Broadway (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Mary (Jesus Christ Superstar), Annie O'Brien (Paradise Square) and Myrtle (The Great Gatsby). Selected Tours/Regional: Billie Jean King in Billie Jean (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Jeff Award nomination), Sophie (Mamma Mia! 1st US National Tour), Dina (The Band's Visit International Tour, Toronto Theatre Critics Award), three seasons each at the Stratford, Shaw and Charlottetown Festivals, Pheobe in the World Premiere of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Hartford Stage/Old Globe). Film/TV: Sheriff Country (CBS) and With Me (Bravo) Etc: Chilina is the Composer/Lyricist of the new musical Wild About You, which was performed in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (London) in 2024 and will open at Charing Cross Theatre in London this January. Concept album available on all streaming platforms.

MAX MONNIG (Tom Buchanan) Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Glory of the World (BAM). Regional: Cyrano (The Old Globe), Dracula (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Treasure Island (Cincinnati Playhouse), Murder on the Orient Express (Alabama Shakespeare Festival). TV: “Law & Order: SVU,” “FBI.” Education: MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 13 Hrs 51 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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