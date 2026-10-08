Photo: First Look at A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway

Ahead of its highly anticipated first preview tonight, Lincoln Center Theater has released a first look at the company of the first ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s seminal work, A Few Good Men at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and starring Tom Blyth as ‘LTJG Daniel Kaffee,’ in his Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as ‘LCDR Joanne Galloway,’ and Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as ‘LtCol Nathan R. Jessep,’ A Few Good Men is set to officially open on Thursday, October 29. The production will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

A Few Good Men also features Stephanie Berry as ‘CAPT J. A. Randolph,’ Nick Blaemire as ‘LTJG Sam Weinberg,’ Michael Braugher as ‘Cpl Jeffrey Howard,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘CDR Walter Stone,’ Billy Eugene Jones as ‘CAPT Isaac Whitaker,’ Collin Kelly-Sordelet as ‘PFC Louden Downey,’ Shunté Lofton as ‘Orderly,’ Michael Oberholtzer as ‘Capt Jack Ross,’ Lavel Schley as ‘LCpl Harold W. Dawson,’ Thom Sesma as ‘Maj Matthew Markinson,’ Daniel Velez as ‘PFC William T. Santiago,’ John Zdrojeski as ‘1stLt Jonathan Kendrick,’ with Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as ‘Marine/Military Personnel,’ and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.

The creative team for A Few Good Men includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Joshua D. Reid (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Ricky Ubeda (Movement Director), Gabriel Mann (Original Music), Kate Wilson (Voice Coach), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit play A Few Good Men. This fall, the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production—sharp, thrilling, and relevant as ever.

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

Starring Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”), Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), and Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family), and directed by six-time Tony Award® winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending), A Few Good Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our willingness to stand behind them.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

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