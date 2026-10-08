Meet the Cast of A FEW GOOD MEN, Now Playing on Broadway

Bradley Whitford - Colonel Nathan R. Jessep Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford has become one of Hollywood’s most respected and versatile talents, with a career spanning acclaimed work across theater, film, and television. Best known for his performance as Josh Lyman on NBC’s “The West Wing,” Whitford earned widespread recognition for bringing nuance and depth to one of television’s most iconic political dramas. A classically trained stage actor, he has continued to distinguish himself through a range of compelling performances, including his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Commander Joseph Lawrence in Hulu’s critically acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” for which he also received two additional Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Whitford joined Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Diplomat” as Todd Penn, husband to President Grace Penn, played by his former “West Wing” co-star Allison Janney. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, and he will return as a series regular when the show’s fourth season premieres October 15. He will return to Broadway this fall in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway revival of A Few Good Men, playing Colonel Nathan Jessep. Last year, Bradley starred in the Netflix limited series “Death by Lightning,” the independent film For Worse (directed by his wife Amy Landecker, for which he also serves as an EP) and in Reminders of Him, Universal Pictures’ adaptation of the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. He was recently seen in the Netflix comedy, Office Romance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. In April 2025, Whitford returned to his fan-favorite role Commander Joseph Lawrence in the sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Additional TV credits include AMC’s limited series “Parish” alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Apple TV+’s “Echo 3,” “Transparent,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, NBC’s “Perfect Harmony,” which he executive produced and starred in; FOX/Netflix’s “Brookline Nine-Nine,” Showtime’s “Happy-ish,” ABC’s “Trophy Wife,” CBS’ “The Mentalist,” FOX’s “The Good Guys,” and NBC’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” among others. He is also known for his work in the Oscar-nominated films Get Out, The Post, Scent of a Woman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM! Whitford also produced the documentary, Not Going Quietly, about the life of progressive activist Ady Barkan. Other notable film credits include Warner Bros’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks, and HBO’s Lyndon B. Johnson biopic, All The Way, among many others. Growing up in Wisconsin, Whitford studied theater and English literature at Wesleyan University and attended the Juilliard Theater Center. He has appeared on Broadway in Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men and in Boeing, Boeing with Mark Rylance. Off-Broadway credits include Curse of the Starving Class, Measure for Measure at Lincoln Center, and Three Days of Rain at Manhattan Theatre Club. Regional credits include the title role in Coriolanus at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Oberon and Theseus in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Hartford Stage. In 2021, Whitford starred in the Old Vic’s production of A Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson in Los Angeles as ‘Ebenezer Scrooge.’ Also at the Ahmanson, Whitford recently played the scene-stealing ‘Narrator’ in Peter Pan Goes Wrong. This fall, he will make a highly anticipated return to Broadway this fall in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men starring as ‘Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep.’ The production marks the first-ever Broadway revival of the landmark courtroom drama and sees Bradley taking on one of the most iconic roles in contemporary theater and film. Whitford is based in Los Angeles.

Tom Blyth - Daniel Kaffee Tom Blyth moves seamlessly between blockbusters, independent films and television, delivering dynamic leading performances. He recently led prison drama Wasteman, earning a BIFA nomination for Best Supporting Performance, Magnolia’s Plainclothes, winner of the Sundance Film Festival Jury Prize for Best Ensemble, Netflix’s breakout adaptation People We Meet On Vacation, and Billy The Kid for MGM+ as the titular outlaw. He gained international recognition as the lead in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. Trained at The Juilliard School, Blyth returns to Lincoln Center for his Broadway debut as Daniel Kaffee in A Few Good Men.

Krysta Rodriguez - Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway Krysta Rodriguez (Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway) most recently starred as ‘Roxie Hart’ in the hit Broadway production of Chicago. Prior to that, Rodriguez co-starred in the musical adaptation of Smash, based on the television series on NBC where she played the fan favorite ‘Ana Vargas.’ On stage, Rodriguez has starred as ‘Cinderella’ in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods; in The Collaboration for Manhattan Theatre Club and took on the role of ‘Rosie Alvarez’ in the Kennedy Center/Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie opposite Christian Borle. On television, Rodriguez co-starred in the Emmy Award winning Netflix/Ryan Murphy limited series “Halston” as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli, which marked her return to the platform after starring in “Daybreak” with Matthew Broderick. Krysta’s long list of television roles includes the NBC series “Trial & Error” and “Smash.” Other credits include recurring roles on “Younger,” “Married,” “Gossip Girl,” “Quantico,” “Chasing Life,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” and “Indoor Boys” (Indie Series Award). Rodriguez’s theater résumé includes Theresa Rebeck’s play Seared at MCC, in a role she originated at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, for which she was honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. Rodriguez took on the role of famous animated princess ‘Megara’ in Disney’s premiere stage adaptation Hercules as part of The Public Theater’s PublicWorks program. Broadway credits include: ‘Ilse’ in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening; First Date and original companies of The Addams Family, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line (Revival) and Good Vibrations. Other memorable turns include ‘Anita’ in West Side Story at The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra; What We’re Up Against at The Women’s Project; and a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line as ‘Diana.’

Stephanie Berry - Judge Randolph Stephanie Berry is the recipient of the 2026 OBIE Award for Sustained Achievement in Performance. Recent credits include the West Coast premiere of Purpose at La Jolla Playhouse; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone at Indiana Repertory Theatre/Syracuse Stage; Oedipus in The Gospel at Colonus at Little Island; Gem of the Ocean at Two River Theater; Staff Meal at Playwrights Horizons; and Olivia in Classical Theatre of Harlem’s Malvolio. She received a 2023 OBIE Award for Performance for On Sugarland at New York Theatre Workshop and an OBIE Award for her solo work, The Shaneequa Chronicles: The Making of a Black Woman. Selected film/TV credits include “Fantasy Island,” O.G., “The Last O.G.,” “Bull,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” Finding Forester and the “Law & Order” franchise. Berry is also the recipient of New Professional Theatre’s 2022 Award for Activism and the League of Professional Theatre Women’s 2021 Lee Reynolds Award. She is a founding member of the COPP Project, an intervention initiative bringing youth and police together through theater and dialogue. Her play Forever Free, inspired by the life of Civil Rights icon Claudette Colvin, will premiere later this year.

Nick Blaemire - Lt. Sam Weinberg Nick Blaemire is a Brooklyn-based actor and writer. LCT debut. Broadway: Cry-Baby,Godspell, Glory Days (music and lyrics); National Tours: Falsettos,Altar Boyz; Off-Broadway: Tick Tick Boom (Keen Co, Drama Desk nom), Space Dogs (MCC), Dogfight (2st), Found (Atlantic),The Black Suits (SPF @ The Public). Film: Maestro, Damsels in Distress, Beach Pillows, Gods Behaving Badly, Assassination of a High School President. TV: “The Big C,” “The Good Wife,” “Dash & Lily,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Blacklist,” “Crossbones,” “Rise,” “Believe,” “Zero Hour,” “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.” Other writing: August Rush (Old Globe, upcoming), Safety Not Guaranteed (BAM and Signature Theatre), Space Dogs (MCC, The Other Palace), Descendants (Disney Theatricals), Soon (Out of the Box Theatrics, East Village Basement, Signature Theatre), A Little More Alive (Williamstown, Barrington Stage, KC Rep), three solo albums. A University of Michigan graduate, he is represented by CAA, Artists & Representatives and Entertainment360.

Christopher Gurr - Dr. Stone Broadway: All the Way (Tony Award, Best Play), Amazing Grace, Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting, Cats (2016 revival), Parade (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival), and The Queen of Versailles. 1st National Tours: Monty Python’s Spamalot and Memphis. Off-Broadway: Cyrano (New Group), The Resistible Rise ofArturo Ui (Classic Stage), Call Me Madame (City Center Encores). Regional: Freak The Mighty (Cleveland Play House & Seattle Rep), A Christmas Carol (Tuacahn), Elf (Pioneer Theatre Company), Fun Home (Theatre Raleigh), Marie, Dancing Still (5th Avenue), Indiana Rep, Ogunquit Playhouse, Human Race, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Geva Theatre Center, and Berkshire Theatre Group. Television: Guest starring on “Madame Secretary,” “Elsbeth,” “Soul Santa,” “Gilded Age,” and “The Good Fight.” Recurring as Godwin Page on NBC’s “The Blacklist,” Dr. Leed on Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” for BET, and as Marius on “A Murder at the End of the World” for FX. Member AEA, SAG/AFTRA, SDC.

Billy Eugene Jones - Capt. Isaac Whitaker Broadway credits: Purlie Victorious, Fat Ham, Our Town, A Soldier’s Play, The Book of Mormon, A Raisin in the Sun, The Trip to Bountiful, The Big Knife, The Mountaintop, Passing Strange, Radio Golf, and Gem of the Ocean. Off-Broadway credits include Fat Ham (Public Theater/[Obie Award]) On Sugarland (NYTW/ [Obie Award, Audelco Award for best actor, Drama Desk Nomination for best actor]), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theater Club), Much Ado About Nothing (NYSF), Pitbulls (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), TheJammer (Atlantic Theatre Company), In the Footprint (The Civilians), WaitingforGodot, and Three Sisters (Classical Theatre of Harlem). Regional; Yale Rep, Berkeley Rep,The Goodman, Huntington Theatre Company, CalShakes, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Geffen, Alliance Theatre, Hartford Stage, and numerous productions at The Dallas Theater Center. Billy is a graduate of Yale School of Drama.

Collin Kelly-Sordelet - Pfc. Louden Downey While training in the BFA program at The Juilliard School of Drama, Collin was cast in a leading role in the Broadway production of Sting’s musical The Last Ship. Later, he returned to Broadway as JJ Carney in The Ferryman. Other credits include Broadway: Becky Shaw (Second Stage), Marjorie Prime (Second Stage). Off-Broadway: Somebody’s Daughter (Second Stage), The Coast Starlight (Lincoln Center Theater). Regional Theater: Dancing At Lughnasa (Asolo Rep), TheThree Musketeers (TheaterSquared). Film: Wildling, Radium Girls, Escaping Ohio. TV: “Blue Bloods” (CBS), ”The Path” (Hulu).

Michael Oberholtzer - Capt. Jack Ross LCT: The Babylon Line. Broadway: Hand to God. Off-Broadway: Hand to God, The Talls (Second Stage), Incident at Vichy (TACT). Film: Delivery Man (DreamWorks), HairBrained, Hits, Staring at the Sun, Dean, Aardvark, Trouble (dir. Theresa Rebeck), Cut Shoot Kill (upcoming 2017). TV: “The Americans” (FX), “Almost There,” “Forever,” “NYC 22,” “Law & Order,” “Happyish,” “Good Girls Revolt” (streaming now on Amazon Prime).

Thom Sesma - Capt. Matthew Markinson Thom Sesma’s most recent Broadway appearance was as Coroner to the Stars Thomas Noguchi in Dead Outlaw, for which he received the Outer Critics Circle Award, and was nominated for both the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. Most recently, he was in Black Swan at A.R.T. in Boston. Numerous other credits on and Off-Broadway include The Times They Are A-Changin’ (playing opposite A Few Good Men’s director, Michael Arden), Man Of La Mancha (2002), Nick & Nora, and Search And Destroy; the title role in Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street), Letters Of Suresh (2nd Stage, Lortel nomination), Unkown Soldier (Playwrights Horizon), Oliver! (Encores), Pacific Overtures (CSC – Lortel nomination), The Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui and A Man Of No Importance (both also at CSC) and many others. Recent credits in Film/TV include Taylor Sheridan’s F.A.S.T. and “The Diplomat.” For a full list of credits: thomsesma.com. Thom resides with his wife, Penny Daulton, in NYC and Oviedo, Spain. Thom dedicates his performance to the memory of his father, LDCR. Ramon A. Sesma, USN (Ret.) Requiescat in Pace.

Daniel Velez - Pfc William Santiago Daniel Velez just appeared in his first guest starring role on “RJ Decker” for ABC. Prior to that, he wrapped production on a leading role in the upcoming action-thriller Pig Village, directed by Lee Sang-yong and starring Korean action star Don Lee (Ma Dong-Seok). Daniel also recently performed in Shakespeare Theatre Company’s production of Othello, starring Wendell Pierce and directed by Simon Godwin. Fresh out of The Juilliard School’s prestigious Drama Division, he made his Broadway debut in Romeo And Juliet, directed by Sam Gold and acting opposite Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler. His stage work has been recognized with accolades such as the National YoungArts Winner in Theater and a Grand Prize Finalist title in Acting for The Music Center’s Spotlight Competition. With an impressive start to his career, he is an exciting talent to watch and a strong candidate across film, television, and theater.

John Zdrojeski - Lt. Jonathan Kendrick John Zdrojeski Pronunciation: “struh-JE(H)-ski.” Broadway: The Great Gatsby (OBC); Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Good Night, Oscar (OBC). Off-Broadway: Jonah (Roundabout); Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons, Obie Special Citation). Film and TV: House of Dynamite,The Breakdown Parables, “Evil,” “Billions,” “The Code,” and “Madam Secretary.” A singer/songwriter as well as an actor, John records music under the pseudonym Barstow Drive, and his song “Daisy” has been streamed over 300,000 times on Spotify alone. His next single “Christmas Somewhere” drops on November 11th. Education: BU (BFA) and NYU (MFA).

Drew Elhamalawy - Marine/Military Personnel Drew Elhamalawy is a Tony Award–nominated producer, actor, creative director, and photographer whose work spans across disciplines. Best known for his producing work on The Lost Boys (Broadway), Drew has also appeared onstage in The Queen of Versailles (Broadway) and We Live in Cairo (New York Theatre Workshop). Alongside his work in the theatre, Drew has built a career as a published portrait and editorial photographer, with work featured in Vogue, PEOPLE, Variety, and other leading publications. Drew is also a founding member of theFRAME, a new theatre incubator in the heart of Midtown dedicated to developing and championing new work. Looking ahead, he will serve as Associate Director to Sammi Cannold for the upcoming concert of “The Prince of Egypt” at Lincoln Center. Across producing, directing, acting, and photography, Drew is driven by a deep belief in the power of artists to shape culture and connect people through story. At the center of that perspective is his Egyptian heritage and enduring connection to the Arab world, which he carries proudly into his creative work. A graduate of Shenandoah University (BFA, MS), Drew continues to build a career rooted in collaboration, curiosity, and a passion for bringing ambitious stories to life. He is deeply excited to embark on the journey of A Few Good Men.

Quentin Nguyen-duy - Marine/Military Personnel Quentin Nguyen-duy’s notable television roles include his season long recur as ‘Ben Jones’ in “The Hunting Party” (NBC) and for portraying ‘Eric Tran’ on “Law & Order: SVU.” He has also appeared on “S.W.A.T” (CBS), “The Rookie” (ABC), “The Endgame” (CBS), and “Bull” (CBS). Quentin made his off-Broadway debut in Another Shot at the Signature Theatre Center. He is grateful to Aaron Sorkin, Michael Arden, and Lincoln Center Theater for his upcoming Broadway debut. Lastly!: Quentin also creates his own comedic content on social media where he has garnered millions of views!

Stephen Michael Spencer - Marine/Military Personnel Stephen Michael Spencer is a North Carolina bred, New York based Actor/Singer-Songwriter making his Lincoln Center Theater Debut! He is the recipient of the 2025 Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Drama Desk Award for his versatility in both Music City (Bedlam) and Medea: ReVersed (RedBull) in the 2025 Season. Most recently Stephen was back strumming his guitar and singing country tunes with Music City at St. Luke’s Theatre. Other New York credits include Clyde’s (Second Stage), Julius Caesar (TFANA), The Assasination of Julius Caesar… (BEDLAM). Stephen spent five seasons as a company member with Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Other selected Regional Theatre: Syracuse Stage, McCarter, The A.R.T., Cleveland Play House, Arena Stage, Hudson Valley Shakespeare. TV/Film: Here Comes the Flood (Netflix ‘27), “FBI: Most Wanted,” Border Hunters, This Wild Abyss. Stephen received a BFA from UNC-Greensboro and an MFA from Case Western Reserve/Cleveland Play House. Stream “stephenspencer” original music wherever you get to your tunes. All Love and Gratitude to his Mom and his Liora for keeping him sane and supported.

Peter Bradbury - Understudy LCT: Kyoto, McNeal. Broadway: 29 productions including: Glengarry Glen Ross, Cult of Love, Patriots, The Shark is Broken, AChristmas Carol, Hangmen, Trouble in Mind, The Ferryman, Travesties, Farinelli and the King, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Hughie, King Charles III, The Elephant Man (also West End), Casa Valentina, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Norman Conquests, AMan For All Seasons, Present Laughter… TV: “The Gilded Age,” “FBI’s Most Wanted,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blacklist,” “Deception,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” “Sally Hemings,” “Law & Order.”

Tim Creavin - Understudy Broadway debut. Previous Off-Broadway work includes: KENREX, Sleep No More, The House of McQueen, and The Death of Rasputin. Regional: ALIEN/NATION, Lempicka (Williamstown). TV: “Law and Order” (upcoming, season 26). BA: Yale, MFA: NYU Grad Acting.

Mahira Kakkar - Understudy MahiraKakkar is an award winning actor, writer and dialect coach. As an actor Broadway: Life of Pi. Select Off Broadway: LCT3, TFANA, Primary Stages, Atlantic, Classic Stage, Playwrights Horizons, Rattlestick, Public Theatre. Select Regional: Shakespeare Theatre, Huntington Theatre, Old Globe, Denver Center, OSF, Baltimore Center Stage, Hartford Stage, McCarter. Film and TV: “Manifest,” “A Suitable Boy,” Hank and Asha (Slamdance Best Actress award, BronzeLens Award), Sweet Refuge, “Law and Order: CI,” “New Amsterdam,” and others. A recent recipient of a NYSCA grant, Mahira has written for publications in India and the US. Upcoming commission at Huntington Theatre. Mahira is also a dialect coach (The Lunchbox, Unaccustomed Earth and others) specifically for South Asian dialects. Proud member of The Actors Center, NY. Training: Juilliard, Harold Guskin.

Austin Phillips - Understudy LCT/Broadway Debut. Selected Regional: ALIEN/NATION (Williamstown Theatre Festival), My Best Friend’s Wedding (Ogunquit Playhouse), The Sound of Music (Maine State Music Theatre, Fulton Theatre). TV: “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” (HBO), “The Sex Lives of College Girls” (HBO). All of the love and thanks to my family, loved ones, Mikey & Randi, and the entire team of A Few Good Men. Never stop dreaming.

Michael Braugher - Cpl. Jeffrey Howard MichaelBraugher is a graduate of the Juilliard School, where he received the John Houseman Award for Excellence in Classical Theater. Film: The Social Reckoning, Ex-Husbands. TV: “The Gilded Age.” Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird. Off-Broadway: Romeo y Julieta. Guthrie Theater: Hamlet. Williamstown Theatre Festival: Artney Jackson, Son Come Home.

Shunté Lofton - Sentry/Orderly Shunté Lofton is thrilled to be making her Lincoln Center Theater debut! Most recently she portrayed Sade in a.k. payne’s Furlough’s Paradise at Geva Theatre. Other New York credits include: Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (The Acting Company). Selected regional credits include: Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, Cordelia in King Lear, Julia in The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Constance in King John (Colorado Shakespeare Festival), Ophelia in Hamlet, Princess of France in Love’s Labour’s Lost, Celia in As You Like It, and Lady Anne in Richard III (American Shakespeare Center). Opal in Fat Ham, Jane in Pride and Prejudice (Cleveland Play House). She can also be seen on NBC’s “The Hunting Party.” She received her MFA from the Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program and is a proud member of Actors’ Equity. She is represented by Dani Super Management. She is grateful to God, her family, and friends for their continued support.

Lavel Schley - Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson Lavel Schleyis a breakout talent whose authenticity and range have made a strong impression across theatre, television, and film. He starred as ‘Officer Andre Bentley’ in CBS’s “East New York,” a rookie cop whose vulnerability and determination provided a fresh perspective in the precinct drama. Schley’s nuanced performance gave depth to a character navigating both the challenges of policing and the search for personal identity, earning him recognition as one of the show’s standout newcomers. Additionally, he starred and recurred in Freeform’s “Grown-ish.” On the big screen, he made his feature film debut in Marc Forster’s A Man Called Otto, portraying ‘Young Reuben’ opposite Tom Hanks. Schley’s warm, grounded portrayal in the film’s flashbacks showcased his ability to bring sincerity and heart to emotionally resonant stories. On stage, he was part of the ensemble cast in Chicken Stories that played in both Los Angeles and Atlanta and won Best Production at the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival. Most recently, he was in the Justin S. Cimino directed off-broadway run of Bobbie Clearly and Macbeth at Court Square Theater this year.

Brendan Evan Behm - Marine/Military Personnel Brendan Evan Behm is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in A Few Good Men! A Frisco, TX native and proud graduate of Texas State University’s BFA Musical Theatre program, Brendan is incredibly grateful to be part of this extraordinary company. Endless thanks to Michael Arden, Nicolosi & co, the entire A Few Good Men team, his teachers, friends, family, and everyone who has supported him along the way.

Alex Ekker - Marine/Military Personnel Alex Ekker is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut with A Few Good Men. He is a recent UNCSA graduate and a former United States Marine Corps Infantrymen. UNCSA: An Iliad (Poet), Wild Party (Eddie), Cyrano de Bergerac (Christian). He has a love for WH40K – if you know you know – and baking, exclusively chocolate chip cookies as they are superior – “don’t test me.” Thanks to BRS/Gage and shoutout to his brothers and dear friends!