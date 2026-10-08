FALSETTOS Reunion Concert Adds Third New York Performance and London Dates

Due to demand, additional performances of the Falsettos 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert, featuring the original revival cast, have been announced. After the first two Carnegie Hall concerts sold out, a third performance has been added for Monday, February 8, 2027 at 7:00 pm at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The cast, including Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award-winner Christian Borle, Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Emmy Award nominee Tracie Thoms, Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe, will then head across the pond to play The London Palladium for three performances only, on February 23 and 24, 2027.

Presale sign up is now available for both concerts, with the presale beginning on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 am ET. To sign up for presale access for Carnegie Hall, visit falsettosreunion.com. For London presale access, sign up here. Those who sign up for the presale ahead of October 14 will have early access to purchase tickets ahead of the general on sale, which begins Friday, October 16 at 11 am ET.

Originally meant to be a one-night-only benefit concert, the October 18, 2026 performance sold out in fewer than two hours, and the added November 2, 2026 concert sold out even faster.

Tony Award nominated director / choreographer Ellenore Scott, who served as assistant choreographer on the 2016 revival production of Falsettos, will continue to direct these additional performances. Vadim Feichtner serves as Music Director and Conductor, conducting a band that includes most of the revival's original musicians.

Presented by Betsy Wolfe, Colleen Cook and Cynthia Rose for Table for Three Productions in New York City and London in association with Darren Bell Productions & QUBE Theatricals for the London engagement. A portion of the proceeds from the February New York concert will benefit The TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project.

“Falsettos found all of us at such a pivotal moment, and we've had the extraordinary privilege of watching one another grow, as artists and as friends in the decade since,” says Wolfe in a statement. “ I always believed there was more life in this piece and hoped we might one day return to it together, but to see one night at Carnegie Hall

so quickly grow into three performances and take us to the London Palladium has been extraordinary. That this company trusted me to bring us back together onstage means more than I can say. Ten years later, it turns out there's still more of this story for us to tell.”

Originally produced as Falsettoland in 1990, this groundbreaking musical tells the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis. The revival opened on October 27, 2016 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and earned five Tony nominations including Best Revival. The 2016 revival was also filmed for PBS's Live from Lincoln Center series. Ten years later, these reunions will celebrate the musical's profound impact on audiences and honor the legacy of William Finn and James Lapine's seminal work, bringing it to a new generation from the stage of two iconic venues across the world.

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