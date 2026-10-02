Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and More Will Lead DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL on Broadway

The five leading cast members have been announced for the Broadway production of Dolly: A True Original Musical, who were hand-picked by Dolly Parton herself.

Katie Rose Clarke will reprise her performance from the show's Nashville production as 'Dolly Parton' when the show comes to Broadway's St. James Theatre this winter. Clarke returns to Broadway following her performance as 'Beth Shepard in the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along. She made her Broadway debut in director Bartlett Sher's beloved production of The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center's Beaumont Theatre.

Carrie St. Louis, who was involved in some of the earliest readings of the musical and just wrapped up an acclaimed run on Broadway in Just In Time, will be featured as 'Dolly,' the ambitious and talented singer/songwriter trying to make her break in the Nashville music scene. 11-year-old Norah Nunes, who was one of the finalists of the “Search for Dolly” online open casting call, will play 'Little Dolly.'

The cast will also include GRAMMY and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann as 'Carl Dean,' Dolly's devoted husband of almost 60 years, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as 'Porter Wagoner,' the larger-than-life country music star who first introduced Parton to a national television audience.

Additional casting and other details for the Broadway production of Dolly: A True Original Musical will be announced shortly. Check out photos from the show's premiere production here and read reviews here.

On behalf of the producers, Adam Speers of ATG Productions said, "It's a rare privilege to create a musical alongside the person whose story you're telling, and working with Dolly on this show will always be special. She was passionate about every aspect of our production, but never more than when choosing the actors who would bring her story, and the people closest to her, to life on Broadway. In Katie Rose Clarke, she found an actress who captures not only Dolly's journey but her voice, her wit, her courage, and the great big heart that carried her through it all. Dolly wanted performers with strength, kindness, and humanity as well as talent. In Katie, Carrie, Norah, John, and Gabe, she knew we had a company that could tell the hopeful, deeply human story of what it means to be a true original."

Check out a video of the cast below:

To honor Dolly Parton's lifelong commitment to inspiring children, the producers of Dolly: A True Original Musical, in partnership with the New York City Department of Education, are proud to announce a landmark initiative to make 30,000 free theater tickets available to New York City public school middle and high school students during the show's first year on Broadway.

New York City public schools can apply to take middle school or high school students for free to experience the magic of Dolly: A True Original Musical and Broadway firsthand. Individual students can also apply for two free tickets to bring a parent or guardian, witnessing Parton's remarkable journey brought to life onstage. This initiative, reaching many who will see their first Broadway show, is designed to open the doors of Broadway to the next generation of theater makers and theatergoers, spark unforgettable memories, and strengthen family bonds.

Additional details about the program will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The arts are an essential part of New York City Public Schools, and thousands of students and their families will now have the chance to experience Broadway for the first time. What better story to begin with than that of Dolly Parton's?” said New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels. “Her journey is a reminder that talent, hard work, and belief in yourself and your community can carry you anywhere, and those are values our students can relate to. Partnerships like this give students real-life exposure that fuels dreams and launches careers, and we look forward to continuing to provide access to opportunities like these.”

Preview performances for Dolly: A True Original Musical will commence Monday, December 7, and the show's opening night will take place on what would have been Parton's 81st birthday: Tuesday, January 19, 2027. The new musical will play New York's St. James Theatre.

Dolly: A True Original Musical features music by Parton that includes some of her iconic hits as well as new songs she wrote especially for the musical, a book by Parton and two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Parton's career was nothing short of extraordinary. Still topping the charts well into her sixth decade of success, Dolly sold over 100 million albums worldwide, was an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was Billboard's #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and an inductee in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a living legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could have told, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

The music team for the production includes two-time Tony Award winner and two-time GRAMMY winner Stephen Oremus (music supervisor), Charity Wicks (music director), Tony Award and GRAMMY nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), and Kent Wells (musical consultant). The music team is completed by Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements) and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements) who are longtime collaborators with Parton and collectively have almost a century of experience creating music with her.

The creative team for Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore (choreography), Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Olivier Award nominees Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design), Robert Pickens (hair design), Studio Pickens (makeup design), Michael J. Passaro (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors).

Please note that Dolly: A True Original Musical may be inappropriate for ages 8 and under.

Dolly: A True Original Musical had its world premiere last summer in Parton's hometown of Nashville, TN, where the engagement made international headlines. The sold-out run was the most successful production in the history of the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University.

The Broadway engagement of Dolly: A True Original Musical is presented by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, honoring the state that shaped Dolly's extraordinary journey.

Dolly: A True Original Musical is produced by Dolly Parton, Danny Nozell, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. 101 Productions, Ltd./Marshall B. Purdy are the general managers and Michael Leibring is the company manager for the musical.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Biographies

Katie Rose Clarke (Dolly Parton) starred as 'Dolly Parton' in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville directed by Bartlett Sher in 2025. Previously, Clarke appeared on Broadway as 'Beth Shephard' in the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along opposite Jonathan Groff, following its sold-out Off-Broadway run at the New York Theatre Workshop. The filmed version was released in theaters across the country courtesy of Sony Pictures and is currently streaming on Netflix. She's also known for her long tenure as 'Glinda the Good' in the Broadway production of Wicked, a role she also played in the first national touring company. Her Broadway debut was as 'Clara Johnson' in the Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Light in the Piazza directed by Bartlett Sher. This performance was filmed for the PBS broadcast “Live from Lincoln Center: The Light in the Piazza.” She reprised the role of 'Clara' in the production's first national tour. Other Broadway credits include 'Hannah Campbell' in Allegiance and 'Ellen' in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon. On camera, Clarke can be seen in roles on CBS' “Elsbeth,” “The Good Wife,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Regional work includes 'Cathy' in The Last Five Years at the Long Wharf Theatre (Connecticut Critics Choice Award - Best Actress), 'Cassandra' in the world premiere of The Heart of Rock and Roll at the Old Globe and 'Marianne Noone' in the East Coast premiere of Craig Lucas' play Prayer For My Enemy. Clarke appeared in the staged concert of Parade as 'Mrs. Phagan' conducted by Jason Robert Brown at Lincoln Center.

Carrie St. Louis (Dolly) was most recently seen on Broadway starring as 'Sandra Dee' in Just in Time. Other Broadway credits include 'Glinda' in Wicked on Broadway and on tour, 'Sherrie' in Rock of Ages, and the final 'Lauren' in Kinky Boots, closing the show after six years on Broadway. She had the honor of starring as 'Dolly' in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville last summer. Off-Broadway, she originated 'Rose' in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre and 'Annette Hargrove' in Cruel Intentions: The Musical. Her voice is featured on the Billboard-topping cast recording. She began professionally in the West Coast premiere of The Fix and originated 'Amanda Bell' in Justin Love at Los Angeles's Celebration Theatre, before opening Rock of Ages at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Regional highlights include 'Elle Woods' in Legally Blonde at Starlight Theatre and 'Cathy' in The Last Five Years at the Fulton Theatre. On screen, her credits include “Elementary” (CBS), “Younger” (TVLand), “Blindspot” (NBC), and “The Good Fight” (CBS). Her solo shows Here I Go Again and Something Good have played to sold-out houses at Feinstein's/54 Below, the McCallum Theatre, and cabaret clubs nationwide. She has performed "For Good" for First Lady Michelle Obama at a United Nations event, guested in concert with Foreigner, and sung the National Anthem for the Dodgers, Lakers, Mets, Cubs, and Islanders. Carrie teaches masterclasses nationally and maintains a private vocal studio in New York City.

Norah Nunes (Little Dolly) is an 11-year-old performer from Texas making her Broadway debut as 'Little Dolly' in Dolly: A True Original Musical. A professional performer since the age of seven, her credits include 'Young Anna' in Disney's Frozen North American tour, a recurring role on Nickelodeon's “Wonder Pets: In the City,” and she can be seen in the upcoming series “A Land Remembered.” Norah's greatest joy as a performer is connecting with people through storytelling. Outside of performing, Norah enjoys playing guitar, writing music, and spending time with her family. Stepping into the role of 'Little Dolly' is especially meaningful to Norah. Blessed to have spent some time with Dolly, the moments spent sharing laughs, hugs, and gummy bears, will stay with Norah forever. She is deeply honored to help tell the story of the woman whose extraordinary life has inspired generations to dream boldly, stay true to themselves, and always leave a little room for kindness. Norah is eternally thankful to her vocal coach, Cameron Richardson-Eames, her team, her family, and her friends for believing in her and supporting her dream; and to the creative and production teams for this opportunity. Norah is represented by DDO and Ally Taylor Artists.

John Behlmann (Carl Dean) is happily returning to the role of 'Carl Dean' from the pre-Broadway run of DOLLY in Nashville. He's currently playing 'Tom Buchanan' in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. He originated the Broadway roles of 'Jerry' in Smash, 'Gordy Jackson' in Shucked (GRAMMY nomination), 'Max Van Horn' in Tootsie (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), and 'Will/Conrad/Tony' in Significant Other. He also played 'Richard Hannay' in Maria Aitken's production of The 39 Steps, made his Broadway debut in Journey's End, and has appeared in Off-Broadway plays and musicals for many of New York's most respected theater companies. On television he's had recurring roles on “Elsbeth,” “Riverdale,” and “Good Behavior,” plus guest starred on “The Gilded Age,” “And Just Like That,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Madam Secretary” among others. Select film roles include Confess Fletch, Standing Up Falling Down, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Revolutionary Road. He's also been a long-time voice actor in several global video game franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft.

Gabriel Ebert (Porter Wagoner) won a Tony Award for his portrayal of 'Mr. Wormwood' in Matilda the Musical. He recently garnered his second Tony nomination for the new play John Proctor Is The Villain, directed by Danya Taymor. Other Broadway appearances include: Pass Over, Casa Valentina, Thérèse Raquin, Brief Encounter, Time and the Conways, and Red. Off-Broadway and regional includes: Preludes, Gently Down The Stream, Suzan Lori-Parks' Sally & Tom (The Public Theater), The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (La Jolla Playhouse), Local Hero (Chichester), Prometheus Bound, Peer Gynt , 4000 Miles (Obie Award), and Pass Over (Lucille Lortel Award).

Ebert's film and television appearances include Ridley Scott's "Dope Thief", “Elsbeth”, “Dickinson,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “News of the World,” “Jane Wants a Boyfriend,” “I Am A Seagull,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”, and the upcoming series “Cupertino”. As a vocalist, Ebert has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall, and with the New York Philharmonic. Find his original music on all streaming platforms. Education: Juilliard (Group 38)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 55 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming