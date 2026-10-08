BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/8/2026; Jobs In Finance, Development, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Consultant

Finance Consultant Position Profile About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial operation... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Spring Development Fellow

Broadway Cares Development Fellowships About this Opportunity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in partnership with Spencer Ross, has created a comprehensive paid fellowship program for college juniors or seniors, recent college graduates, early career professionals or those in career transition interested in pursuing a career in nonprofit fundraising. The successful candidate will express a distinct interest in learning about and/or pursuing a career in nonprofit fundraising. Fellows will ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Finance Associate Position Profile About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial operations... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fall 2027 National Theater Institute Semester

Whether you're a student looking to expand your education or an artist seeking unique supplemental training, the NTI Semester provides individuals at any stage of their creative journey exploratory immersion in all aspects of the craft. In the 13 week immersive theater training program, you'll be encouraged to join the O'Neill's longstanding legacy of creative risk-taking and bold collaboration.​​ With focuses in Performance (20 Credit Hours), Directing (16 Credit Hours), and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Finance Consultant

Senior Finance Consultant Position Profile About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial op... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director-Academy of Music Theatre-Northampton, MA

The Technical Director (TD) has the responsibility for the technical operations of the Academy, including lighting, sound, rigging, projections, etc. They will coordinate necessary theatrical maintenance/repairs/upgrades, and they will act as liaison with renters to support their productions, acting as the main point of contact between renters and the Academy during productions. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Advancing shows to determine necessary technical s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

TheatreWorks Costume Director Job Posting 2026 Position Overview: The Costume Director will oversee costume production from design to completion. This role is a key leadership position for the Production Department, overseeing the hiring, training, evaluation and supervision of all costume, crafts, wardrobe and wigs/hair/makeup personnel. Responsibilities include the leadership of the department staﬀ, working closely with visiting designers to execute world-class costume designs and managin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Patron Engagement

About Orlando Family Stage: Orlando Family Stage (OFS) is one of Central Florida’s oldest arts organizations and the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA). Founded in 1926 and now in its eighth iteration, OFS reaches tens of thousands of children, families, and educators annually through professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative education and community engagement programs. Located in Loch Haven Park, OFS maintains a close... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

MASTER CARPENTER Tom Carroll Scenery Jersey City, NJ Pay: $30–$38/hr depending on experience Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop specializing in theater and commercial work. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays across a wide range of materials and specifications. Our shop environment is fast-paced, collaborative, and deadline-oriented, with multiple projects moving simultaneously under tight lead times. We are seeking an experienced Master Carpenter... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 2027 Theatermakers Summer Intensive

Whether you’re a student looking to continue your training in the summer or an artist seeking a shorter, more intense program, the Theatermakers Summer Intensive provides 6 weeks of rigorous theater training and the opportunity to create new work alongside the O’Neill’s renowned developmental conferences. With new work at the forefront of this program, you’ll gain the skills to produce your own work as well as to be a productive collaborator in the development process. You’ll ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fall 2027 National Music Theater Institute Semester

Whether you're a postgraduate seeking to continue your studies in music theater or an undergraduate looking to further your craft through a specialized curriculum, the NMTI Semester provides 13 weeks (16 Credit Hours) of intensive training led by industry professionals to master the skills, confidence, and creative insight needed to thrive in professional musical theater. Led by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director of the O'Neill's National Music Theater Conference, the N... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Academic Tutor (Remote)

Overview: All Angles Tutoring is a boutique virtual tutoring agency based out of New York City. We provide services for students 3rd-12th grade, focusing on educational allyship for students throughout their academic career. We are looking for a tutor who enjoys fostering a connection with their students and looks to instill both academic and soft skills to ensure students are independent, successful young adults. For more information visit our website: allanglestutoring.com About the Role:... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Build Your TV/Film Reel While Getting Real On-Set Experience

Have years of theatre experience but not enough professional on-camera footage to compete for TV and film auditions? The Simon Studio Film Lab is a hands-on on-camera acting and filmmaking workshop in NYC where actors work on scripted scenes under the direction of working filmmaker Daniel Hendricks Simon — while creating professional footage they can actually use. This isn't just a class where you run a scene and get notes. You perform, get directed, shoot multiple takes, work with profe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

The House Manager is responsible for supervising Goodman Theatre’s Front of House operation and serves as the main public contact for patrons, visitors, and staff during scheduled performance... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: OPEN New Musical Submissions for 2027 Savannah Musical Theatre Festival

Savannah Rep collaborates with bold artists to create theatre that reflects the values of our region. By championing innovative storytelling, we provide space where diverse voices thrive, inspire future generations, and use theatre as a catalyst for community transformation. Following two successful festivals, Savannah Rep is thrilled to announce the third annual Savannah Musical Theatre Festival, a celebration of brand-new, never-before-produced musicals. The festival brings together w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Gateway Playhouse is Long Island’s longest running professional theatre, producing live theatre in historic Bellport Village, New York since 1950. In addition to its Main Stage season of professional musicals and plays featuring Actors’ Equity Association performers and Local 802 musicians, Gateway Playhouse operates educational programs serving young artists, technicians and the next generation of theatre professionals. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Gateway Playhouse is co... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Gateway Playhouse is Long Island’s longest running professional theatre, producing live theatre in historic Bellport Village, New York since 1950. In addition to its Main Stage season of professional musicals and plays featuring Actors’ Equity Association performers and Local 802 musicians, Gateway Playhouse operates educational programs serving young artists and the next generation of theatre professionals. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Gateway Playhouse is committed to en... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer in Voice: Classical & Musical Theatre

Purpose of Position The Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Christopher Newport University invites applications for the position of Lecturer in Voice, effective August 2027. This is a full-time, renewable, non-tenure-track appointment with a nominal teaching load of 4-4. The primary responsibilities will include teaching applied musical theatre and classical voice. The successful candidate will also be expected to contribute to the department’s curriculum as appropriate and consis... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Cabaret Performers Needed!

Do you have a “wild” dream? Well then, don’t throw away your shot to show the world! Audition for the chance to sing about it in our next cabaret “Beyond My Wildest Dreams”. A night of songs about dreaming and yearning for more. We are looking to cast 12-16 performers/acts of all identities, ethnicities, genders and backgrounds for our next show. BIPOC performers are strongly encouraged to submit! Seeking people who are fun to work with and are happy to help promote the show! The sh... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Usher

Paid Usher Part-time Opportunity Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Location: Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NYC) Start Date: October 22, 2026 Deadline to Apply: Applications will be accepted through October 7, 2026 Schedule: Three to six shifts per week. Nights and weekends required. Compensation: $20/hour (2.5-hour shifts guaranteed) Benefits: Flexible paid time-off policy. The Lucille Lortel Theatre provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees wit... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: HMG+ Server & Bartender - Open Call on 10.05

Event Servers and Bartenders needed in the NYC area for flexible weekday gigs! Starting rates between $21-$25/hour, work according to your schedule. AM, PM, and all day shifts available. Let us know when you’re available, and we’ll offer you shifts! Come to our Open Call at our Midtown office on MONDAY 10.05 FROM 12PM-4PM to get interviewed on the spot for a position. YOU MUST RSVP THROUGH THE LINK BELOW TO RECEIVE NECESSARY DETAILS FOR THE OPEN CALL. https://simple.formstack.com/forms/op... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Sound Mixer - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Irvine California

Directed by Andy Sclafani Sound Design by Scott Grabau On the Irvine Valley College Mainstage - 360 seat proscenium theater This will be a TYA-geared production with a 24-person cast, mostly speaking on stage but a few moments with singing to canned music. We're looking for amplification that helps ensure young audiences and their families can hear the text. We have a Sound Designer for this production as well as a playback operator, we are still working to recruit more crew and hoping to h... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Metal Shop Welder & Fabricator

Metal Shop Welder & Fabricator Tom Carroll Scenery Location: Jersey City, NJ Pay: $25–$30/hour, based on experience Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop serving Broadway, television, film, special events, museums, retail installations, and trade shows. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays across a wide variety of materials and specifications. Our environment is fast-paced and collaborative, with multiple projects moving simultaneously under rapid lead t... (more)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 14 Hrs 22 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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