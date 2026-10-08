Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More in Rehearsals for 2:22 — A GHOST STORY Off-Broadway

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming New York premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, starring stage and screen star Anna Camp as Lauren, Emmy and Grammy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones as Jenny, television and film favorite Finn Jones as Sam, and West End stage star Martin Marquez as Ben.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins, award-winning writer and creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster & Gabriel Vega Weissman. Following seven West End engagements, two record-breaking UK tours, and more than thirty productions across the globe, the exhilarating and brilliantly funny 2:22 – A Ghost Story draws New York audiences into an adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear.

Previews begin Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 20, 2026. Opening night is set for Thursday, November 5 with a strictly limited engagement of 13 weeks only, through Sunday, January 17, 2027.

Photo credit: Langley Hayman

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 12 Hrs 35 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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