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Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More in Rehearsals for 2:22 — A GHOST STORY Off-Broadway

The cast also features Finn Jones as Sam, and West End stage star Martin Marquez as Ben.

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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming New York premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, starring stage and screen star Anna Camp as Lauren, Emmy and Grammy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones as Jenny, television and film favorite Finn Jones as Sam, and West End stage star Martin Marquez as Ben.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins, award-winning writer and creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster & Gabriel Vega Weissman. Following seven West End engagements, two record-breaking UK tours, and more than thirty productions across the globe, the exhilarating and brilliantly funny 2:22 – A Ghost Story draws New York audiences into an adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear.

Previews begin Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 20, 2026. Opening night is set for Thursday, November 5 with a strictly limited engagement of 13 weeks only, through Sunday, January 17, 2027. 

Photo credit: Langley Hayman



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