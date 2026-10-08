Jeff Hiller To Star In James Hindman's THE EXHIBITIONIST At Soho Playhouse

A limited engagement of James Hindman's The Exhibitionist starring Emmy Award Winner Jeff Hiller ('Somebody Somewhere,' 'Widow's Bay') will be presented Off-Broadway. Andrew Russell will direct.

The Exhibitionist will be performed for nine performances only at SoHo Playhouse on Monday, November 9; Tuesday, November 10; Friday, November 13; Saturday, November 14; Sunday, November 15; Tuesday, November 17; Thursday, November 19; Friday, November 20; and Saturday, November 21.

Justin is coming undone. The McMillon Museum of Art's oldest and most charming intern is guiding patrons to an exhibit of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. But Justin is freaking out. Just one floor below, his own artwork is being scrutinized in a big competition that could thrust him into the career of his dreams.

The Exhibitionist is a love letter to artists and explores the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. It's funny, fast, and theatrical-but underneath is the deep human fear of being invisible and the courage it takes to keep believing your voice matters. This award-winning 65-minute solo comedy explores the joys and terrors of being an artist.

The Exhibitionist will feature scenic and costume designs by Christopher Ford, lighting design by Kate McGee and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss. The Exhibitionist is produced by Occasional Drawl (Brian Letchworth & Christa Scott-Reed), in association with Whitley Theatrical.

(Justin) is an actor, comedian, and writer. His portrayal of Joel on the HBO comedy-drama Somebody Somewhere, opposite Bridget Everett, earned him the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His best-selling book, 'Actress of a Certain Age: My Twenty-Year Trail to Overnight Success' is available now from Simon and Schuster. His extensive television credits include appearances on Widow's Bay, Elsbeth, Pluribus (Emmy nomination), American Horror Story, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Community, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, among many others. His film work includes Ghost Town, Morning Glory, Greta, and Set It Up. Theater credits include Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Love's Labours Lost and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Public Theater Shakespeare in the Park), Urinetown, Hercules, Silence!, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns. A longtime fixture of New York's comedy and improv scene, Hiller performed for years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, where he also taught improv.

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