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Myia Ann Butler and Emily Kristen Morris to Join HELL'S KITCHEN North American Tour

The tour is coming to Toronto, ON; Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY and more.

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Myia Ann Butler and Emily Kristen Morris to Join HELL'S KITCHEN North American Tour

HELL'S KITCHEN, the musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, has revealed new cast members for the second year of the North American tour. Following a first year that brought HELL'S KITCHEN to more than 30 cities across North America, the tour will welcome its new cast members beginning October 13 in Toronto, Ontario.

For its second year on tour, HELL'S KITCHEN will welcome Myia Ann Butler as Ali and Emily Kristen Morris as Jersey, joining returning principals Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck.

The ensemble features Stemarciae Bain, Romelda Teron Benjamin, Jaylen T. Bryant, Lauren Chanel, Jeremy Cousar, 'Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Sean Holland II, Christopher Miller, Chikezie Nwankwo, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Davon Rashawn, Jerimy Rivera, William Roberson, Sangeetha "Sang" Santhebennur, Crystal Sha'Nae, Melanie Sierra, Leila Skye, Asten Stewart, Teetee and Sydney Townsend.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

Hell's Kitchen 2026–2027 Tour Dates

Toronto, ON

Now–October 25, 2026 Ed Mirvish Theatre

Buffalo, NY

October 27–November 1, 2026 Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Rochester, NY

November 3–8, 2026 West Herr Auditorium Theatre

Syracuse, NY

November 10–15, 2026 Landmark Theatre

Baltimore, MD

November 17–22, 2026 Hippodrome Theatre

Washington, DC

November 24–29, 2026 National Theatre

Hartford, CT

December 8–13, 2026 The Bushnell

Providence, RI

December 15–20, 2026 Providence Performing Arts Center

Schenectady, NY

December 29, 2026–January 3, 2027 Proctors Theatre

Philadelphia, PA

January 5–17, 2027 Academy of Music

East Lansing, MI

January 19–24, 2027 Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Dayton, OH

January 26–31, 2027 Schuster Performing Arts Center

Dallas, TX

February 3–14, 2027 Music Hall at Fair Park

San Antonio, TX

February 16–21, 2027 Majestic Theatre

Austin, TX

February 23–March 3, 2027 Bass Concert Hall

Houston, TX

March 5–14, 2027 Hobby Center

Memphis, TN

March 16–21, 2027 Orpheum Theatre

Nashville, TN

March 30–April 4, 2027 Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Fort Myers, FL

April 7–11, 2027 Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Sarasota, FL

April 13–18, 2027 Van Wezel Performing Arts Center

West Palm Beach, FL

April 20–25, 2027 Kravis Center

North Charleston, SC

April 27–May 2, 2027 North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Richmond, VA

May 4–9, 2027 Altria Theatre

Buy Tickets to Hell's Kitchen

More on this show: Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26 · 4/10/2026




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