TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Open Off-Broadway
Performances will begin on November 4, 2026 at St. Luke's Theatre.
TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series “The Traitors,” will begin performances November 4, 2026 at St. Luke's Theatre.
Featuring book and lyrics by Tim Murray, the comedian seen on the 2025 Tony Awards, and music by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), the production is directed by Alan Kliffer and Tim Murray. Dylan Adler will host the competition as Alan Cumming.
A cast of impressionists brings together an unlikely lineup of celebrity contestants, portraying Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Ozzy Osbourne, Liza Minnelli, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Jesus of Nazareth (obviously), and, of course, Alan Cumming (Adler). At every performance, audience members will join the cast onstage to play the game. But will you be a Traitor or a Faithful?
The creative team includes Kyle Branzel as Music Director, Arranger, & Orchestrator, choreography by Alex Hartman scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume & wig design by Kindall Almond, lighting design by Zack Lobel, and sound design by Germán Martínez. Production management is by Drew Francis and Andrew Wang. General management is by The GM Office / George Youakim, with company management by Jacob Ambrosia and production counsel by David Manella. Publicity is by The Press Room, and marketing is by Regular People.
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