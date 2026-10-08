FALSETTOS Will Be Available to Stream on BroadwayHD
Lincoln Center Theater’s Falsettos was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.
Theater streaming service, BroadwayHD, has just announced the continued expansion of its diverse on-demand library with the 2016 revival of Falsettos. Following the tremendous response from its run on Broadway, Lincoln Center Theater’s Falsettos was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017. The return of this beloved title to BroadwayHD’s library on October 15th coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Broadway revival.
Falsettos is set at a time when America was in a different place, but remains every bit as relevant today as it was when it debuted on Broadway. “The themes of love and inclusion present in the revival of Falsettos is something everyone can still appreciate and understand today,” said BroadwayHD co-founders, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. “Archiving shows like this is so important, and we’re honored to be able to continue to spread this message for years to come.”
Details on availability, pricing, and the full catalog of titles can be found at broadwayhd.com.
ABOUT BROADWAYHD
Currently celebrating ten years as the industry leader, BroadwayHD was launched in 2015 by Tony Award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. BroadwayHD specializes in bringing the best of live theater via streaming to audiences in the U.S. and across the globe. Backed by years of experience in the industry, the team at BroadwayHD has a true understanding of how to film live theater, seamlessly capturing the thrill of live performances and bringing them from stage to screen. The platform was the first to livestream a Broadway musical with She Loves Me, earning itself a Guinness World Record in 2016. From their first celebrated production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad, to their 2022 production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy starring Billy Crystal, BroadwayHD has cemented itself as the go-to destination for filmed stage productions. BroadwayHD's library currently contains hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals that theater fans can access 24/7 on their computers, phones, tablets, and other streaming devices. Additional information including subscription info and a complete list of titles in the BroadwayHD library can be found on their website (broadwayhd.com) and social media channels – instagram.com/broadwayhd, x.com/broadwayhd, and facebook.com/broadwayhd.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...