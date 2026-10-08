Video: Christopher Jackson Is Finding New Meaning in HAMILTON Ten Years Later
Jackson will play George Washington in Broadway's Hamilton through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
A decade after originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton, Jackson has returned to the Broadway phenomenon—and this time around, he's experiencing the show in an entirely new way.
“It’s been three weeks and it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Jackson told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. “I’m having more fun than I did the first time, and that’s probably due to, you know, 10 years of life happening. But a new company, and hearing new things, hearing old things in a new way and out of these glorious voices.”
Jackson explained that revisiting the musical at last year's Tony Awards helped plant the seed for a return. After reconnecting with the material—and later talking with director Thomas Kail—he found himself eager for another opportunity to dig into the work.
“I thought, I want to feel that again. I want to have a chance to tell the story again,” he explained. “Some days you just wake up and you just want to work. You just want to use these words. You just want to dig a hole. You want to be able to put your hands on something. You want to feel the sweat. You want to feel the gravity. And you want to be able to see if you can reach a deeper level of truth.”
Ten years of life and career experiences have inevitably changed Jackson's relationship with the musical, but his enthusiasm for telling its story remains as strong as ever.
“This show represents all of those things to me,” he said. “And being able to come back to it as a different and developing person still is... it’s an incredibly humbling position to be in. And I love it. And I’m here for it. I can’t wait to get to work every day.”
Watch the full interview with Jackson as he reflects on returning to Hamilton, how the landmark musical changed his life, his pre-show routine, and why live theatre remains sacred to him.
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