Carla Gugino, Fred Hechinger, Tom Pecinka, and Riley Prior Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at La MaMa

Producers Mark Berger and Sam Rockwell announced today additional cast for the new production of Arthur Miller’s seminal work, A View from the Bridge, off-Broadway at the historic Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa. Carla Gugino (Beatrice), Fred Hechinger (Rodolpho), Tony Award nominee Tom Pecinka (Marco), and Riley Prior (Catherine) will join the previously announced Academy Award winner and Tony Award®nominee Sam Rockwell and Tony, Olivier, and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina. Performances for this strictly limited, 13- week engagement begin on November 27, with an opening night on Sunday, December 13.

Marin Ireland departs the production due to scheduling conflicts.

The creative team for A View from the Bridge will include scenic design by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by John Torres, and sound design by two-time Tony nominee Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Taylor Williams. Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice’s cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie’s protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller’s searing tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.

The seminal Miller masterwork premiered off-Broadway for the first time in 1965 at the Sheridan Square Playhouse starring Robert Duvall, Jon Voight, with direction by Ulu Grosbard and assistant direction by Dustin Hoffman. This 2026 production marks the first time since 1965 that it will have its off-Broadway return.

A View from the Bridge is produced by Play Hooky Productions.

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