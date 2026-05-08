Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 8, 2026- PROOF To Welcome Tony-Winner Adrienne Warren and More

Video: How Paul Bettany and Will Sharpe Prepared to Play Rival Maestros in AMADEUS Series

by Josh Sharpe

The tale of Salieri and Mozart is returning to the screen in a new series adaptation of Amadeus, the acclaimed play by Peter Shaffer. Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany lead the cast as the musical rivals, and spoke to BroadwayWorld about preparing to play these well-known roles. Watch the full conversation here.. (more...)

Photos & Video: Nathan Lane and More at the 2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In its 12th year, more than 200 young NYC public school theatre artists gathered at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre to make their Broadway debuts at The 2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival. See photos and videos!. (more...)