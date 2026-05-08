Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 8, 2026- PROOF To Welcome Tony-Winner Adrienne Warren and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Here's what you need to know from yesterday on BroadwayWorld:
Broadway is buzzing! Joe Turner's Come and Gone earned five Tony nominations, while Tony winner Adrienne Warren is joining Proof on Broadway. The 2026 Theatre World Award honorees have been revealed, and Maya Rudolph is extending her run in Oh, Mary! after breaking box office records.
On the screen front, Paul Bettany and Will Sharpe are taking on the roles of rival maestros in a new Amadeus series, and Adrien Brody, Rachel Zegler, and Ben Platt will star in the musical film Last Dance.
Plus, Schmigadoon! has extended its Broadway run, an Evita revival announcement is coming, and voting is now open for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards!
Scroll down for more—including videos, industry insights, and much more from the Broadway world! 🎭
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Watch Scenes from JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE on Broadway
August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone is officially a five-time Tony-nominated revival! Directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen, the play is led by Taraji P. Henson as 'Bertha Holly' and Cedric 'The Entertainer' as 'Seth Holly.' Watch Highlights of the cast in action here!
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Adrienne Warren to Take Over For Kara Young in PROOF on Broadway
Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will join the cast of the first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof in June.
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2026 Theatre World Award Honorees Revealed - Luke Evans, Ayo Edebiri and More
The 2026 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production have been revealed.
|Must Watch
| Video: Kelsie Watts Performs 'Firework' in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by A.A. Cristi
A new video has been released featuring Kelsie Watts performing Katy Perry's hit song, “Firework” as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Check out the performance below.. (more...)
| Video: Cedric Neal Rehearses 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at Signature Theatre
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Cedric Neal rehearsing 'Simple Joys' from Signature Theatre's upcoming production of Pippin. Neal leads the production as the Leading Player, joined by Brayden Bambino (The Flea’s Orion and the Goatman) as Pippin. . (more...)
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Video: How Paul Bettany and Will Sharpe Prepared to Play Rival Maestros in AMADEUS Series
Photos & Video: Nathan Lane and More at the 2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival
|Hot Photos
| Maya Rudolph Extends Run in OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Maya Rudolph has extended her Broadway run as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! after breaking two all-time box office records in her debut week at the Lyceum Theatre.. (more...)
| Matt Doyle, Jacob Dickey, and More Will Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the lead cast for SOMETHING ROTTEN!, including Tony winner Matt Doyle and Bryonha Marie, as the musical comedy makes its Muny premiere to close Season 108 in Forest Park.. (more...)
| JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at London Palladium Releases £25 On-Stage Standing Tickets
by Stephi Wild
For the first time in The London Palladium's history, audiences can stand on stage during JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, with tickets priced at £25 available now.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Rachel Schmaier
AI isn’t coming for Broadway—it’s already here. AKA NYC’s Marc Jablonski and Amanda Blackman explain how it’s reshaping marketing, ticketing, and audience discovery behind the scenes.. (more...)
TROLLS JR. Is Now Available for Licensing
by Nicole Rosky
Trolls JR. is based on the irreverent DreamWorks Animation comedy and features a wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters. The show follows the overly optimistic Trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have Trolls in their stomach.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/7/2026; Jobs In Giving, Marketing, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/7/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Spring Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway Green Alliance will host its Spring Textile Reuse & Recycling Drive. This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their unwanted show and personal textiles.. (more...)
PlayCo Names Kate Douglas as Resident Artist & Sala Beckett Playwright Residency Exchange
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PlayCo has named writer, composer, and performer Kate Douglas as the resident for the second iteration of the PlayCo & Sala Beckett Playwright Residency Exchange.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the lead cast for SOMETHING ROTTEN!, including Tony winner Matt Doyle and Bryonha Marie, as the musical comedy makes its Muny premiere to close Season 108 in Forest Park.. (more...)
Adrien Brody, Rachel Zegler, and Ben Platt Will Lead Musical Film LAST DANCE
by Stephi Wild
Adrien Brody, Rachel Zegler, and Ben Platt are tapped for the upcoming film Last Dance. In addition to co-starring, Platt will also write original music for the film, and Zegler will sing original music.. (more...)
Olivia Holt Will Join JUST IN TIME as Connie Francis
by Stephi Wild
Olivia Holt will return to Broadway, joining the cast of Just in Time as Connie Francis beginning this month at Circle in the Square Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! Extends Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
The 12-time Tony Award-nominated musical Schmigadoon! has extended its run on Broadway, due to demand. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Playwright and Performer Andy Halliday Has Passed Away
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of playwright and performer Andy Halliday. Halliday passed away at age 73, and was known for his work Off-Broadway, and with longtime friend Charles Busch.. (more...)
EVITA Revival Teases New Announcement Coming Tomorrow
by Michael Major
The upcoming Broadway revival of Evita has teased a new announcement for tomorrow. In a new Instagram video, an 'EVITA' chant is placed over photos from the last year's West End engagement. The word 'TOMORROW' flashes before the video ends.. (more...)
Voting Now Open for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)
Jessica Vosk and Nicole Fosse Join LIZA! AT 80 at Carnegie Hall
by Stephi Wild
Transport Group has announced Jessica Vosk and Nicole Fosse as the latest additions to LIZA! AT 80: A CELEBRATION IN SONG AND DANCE, a one-night tribute to Liza Minnelli at Carnegie Hall.. (more...)
Cast Set for THE TRAGEDY OF JULIUS CAESAR at New York Classical Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York Classical Theatre has revealed the cast for William Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, programming for the summer season, and new partnership with “Civics is Sexy.”. (more...)
THE CRAFT OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY Exhibit to Open at Museum of Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Museum of Broadway has revealed its next special exhibit will celebrate the Craft of Broadway Puppetry. The exhibit, produced with the American Theater for Puppetry Arts and the Broadway Legacy Foundation, will open to the public in May.. (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Raises Over £500,000 For Music Education By Selling Wine Collection
by Michael Major
Andrew Lloyd Webber has raised £517,910 for The Music in Secondary Schools Trust by selling his wine collection. The MiSST, which provides access to free instruments, weekly tuition and a classical music curriculum to nearly 30,000 students.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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