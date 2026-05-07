EVITA Revival Teases New Announcement Coming Tomorrow

The upcoming Broadway revival of Evita has teased a new announcement for tomorrow. In a new Instagram video, an "Evita" chant is placed over photos from the last year's West End engagement. The word "TOMORROW" flashes before the video ends.

Details are sparse on what the announcement might be. The show recently announced its Broadway transfer, setting only Zegler's casting and a spring 2027 time frame. Production dates, additional casting, specific theater, and additional ticketing information for Evita on Broadway will be announced soon.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has also teased that a full cast recording will be released this year. While reacting to the CATS: The Jellicle Ball's Tony Award nominations, he stated that he was in the studio mixing the album for Broadway.

A nine-track album for the West End production was released last year. However, the song featured in the teaser video is not included in the first album.

Fuelled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

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