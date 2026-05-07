Photos & Video: Nathan Lane and More at the 2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

In its 12th year, more than 200 young NYC public school theatre artists gathered at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre to make their Broadway debuts at The 2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, May 4. See photos and videos!

Hosted by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Nathan Lane, with Death of a Salesman co-stars and Tony Award nominee Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers, this annual theatre education experience for NYC students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Public Schools Arts Office.



They were joined by additional guest presenters, including Isa Antonetti (Buena Vista Social Club), Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Francis Jue (Yellowface), Aimé Donna Kelly, (Law & Order: SVU), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Da’Von Moody (Buena Vista Social Club), N’Kenge (Motown: the Musical), Liz Pearce (Masquerade) Caesar Samayoa (Just in Time) and Abel Santiago (Julliard & Shubert Festival Alumni).



The Festival celebrates five outstanding high school student productions each school year, selected from more than 30 plays and musicals across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the Festival’s 12-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event.





2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

2026 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

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