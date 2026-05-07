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Video: Kelsie Watts Performs 'Firework' in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

The SIX breakout star and social media personality now stars as Satine in the Broadway production, which recently announced an extension through August.

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A new video has been released featuring Kelsie Watts performing Katy Perry's hit song, “Firework” as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Check out the performance below.

Watts joined the production at Al Hirschfeld Theatre in March. Prior to joining Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL, Watts was nominated for Favorite Broadway Debut at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards for her performance as Jane Seymour in Six. Her music and performance videos have also generated more than 250 million views across social media platforms.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL features a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film Moulin Rouge!, the stage adaptation won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production incorporates songs spanning more than 160 years of popular music, from classical composers to contemporary pop artists.

The musical’s design team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, wig and hair designer David Brian Brown, makeup designer Sarah Cimino, and music producer Matt Stine.

Produced by Global Creatures alongside Bill Damaschke, the musical continues to run on Broadway, on tour across North America, in London’s West End, and in productions worldwide.

Get Moulin Rouge! Tickets From $143

More on this show: Video: Eric Anderson Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway · 5/20/2026


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