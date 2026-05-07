Voting Now Open for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 23nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.