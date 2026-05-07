Adrienne Warren to Take Over For Kara Young in PROOF on Broadway
Warren will replace Kara Young, who is departing the production to star in The Whoopi Monologues at Lincoln Center Theater.
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Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will join the cast of the first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, on Tuesday, June 30th at The Booth Theatre.
Warren will play ‘Claire,’ joining Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri, Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and 11-time Emmy Award nominee Don Cheadle, and Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha in the strictly limited 16-week engagement playing through July 19 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.
Due to her previously announced commitment to The Whoopi Monologues at Lincoln Center Theater, two-Time Tony Award winner Kara Young will depart the production on Sunday, June 28. Kara Young had taken on the role after the initially-announced Samira Wiley dropped out.
Warren was most recently seen onstage in the New York City Center Encores! staging of Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party, for which she is presently nominated for a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. Last year, she appeared as ‘Cathy’ in the revival of The Last Five Years alongside Nick Jonas. Warren will appear in the upcoming indie film Shadow Dance. In 2021, Warren won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for portraying ‘Tina’ in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.
In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.
The creative team for Proof includes Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award® winner Justin Ellington and Connor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.