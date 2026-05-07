Video: Cedric Neal Rehearses 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has released a first look at Cedric Neal performing "Simple Joys" from their upcoming production of Pippin. The new video shows Neal rehearsing the song with the production's orchestra, before their first performance on May 12.

Neal leads the production as the Leading Player, joined by Brayden Bambino (The Flea’s Orion and the Goatman, American Theatre of Actors’ GoodTV) as Pippin. The musical is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR) with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan (Olney Theatre Center’s Annie, Keegan Theatre’s Chicago) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum).

Performances will run May 12 – July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.

The cast of Pippin is rounded out by Ellison Bihm (Silver Spring Stage’s A Christmas Carol) as Theo, Eric Hissom (Signature’s JOB, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Our Town) as Charles, Naomi Jacobson (Signature’s Cabaret, Arena Stage’s POTUS) as Berthe, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods) as Fastrada, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Play On!, Arena Stage’s Chez Joey) as Catherine, and Ryan Sellers (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Round House Theatre’s The Tempest) as Lewis.

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