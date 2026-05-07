Video: Cedric Neal Rehearses 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at Signature Theatre
Neal stars in the new production as the Leading Player.
Signature Theatre has released a first look at Cedric Neal performing "Simple Joys" from their upcoming production of Pippin. The new video shows Neal rehearsing the song with the production's orchestra, before their first performance on May 12.
Neal leads the production as the Leading Player, joined by Brayden Bambino (The Flea’s Orion and the Goatman, American Theatre of Actors’ GoodTV) as Pippin. The musical is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR) with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan (Olney Theatre Center’s Annie, Keegan Theatre’s Chicago) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum).
Performances will run May 12 – July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.
The cast of Pippin is rounded out by Ellison Bihm (Silver Spring Stage’s A Christmas Carol) as Theo, Eric Hissom (Signature’s JOB, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Our Town) as Charles, Naomi Jacobson (Signature’s Cabaret, Arena Stage’s POTUS) as Berthe, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods) as Fastrada, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Play On!, Arena Stage’s Chez Joey) as Catherine, and Ryan Sellers (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Round House Theatre’s The Tempest) as Lewis.
The ensemble of Pippin includes Ben Bogen (Broadway’s Frozen, Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof), Calvin L’mont Cooper (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire, National Tour of Finding Neverland), Candice Hatakeyama (Broadway’s Funny Girl, Asolo Rep’s Crazy for You), Georgia Monroe (Broadway’s Sunset Blvd., Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees), Alanna Sibrián (Signature’s In the Heights, Olney Theatre Center’s Senior Class), Jacob Taylor Starks (Broadway’s Aladdin, The Atlanta Opera’s RENT), Emily Steinhardt (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Private Jones), and Hank von Kolnitz (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). Dylan Arredondo (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Alonso Nicolas Waller (Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol), and Liz Weber (Studio Theatre’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning) are understudies. Veronica Quezada (International Tour of West Side Story) and Ian Rubin (Music Theatre Wichita’s Something Rotten) are swings.