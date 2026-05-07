BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/7/2026; Jobs In Giving, Marketing, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Professional Dance Instructor

We are currently seeking a passionate and skilled Dance Instructor to join our growing team. This is an exciting opportunity for individuals who are deeply committed to the art of dance and enjoy sharing their knowledge with students of all skill levels. The ideal candidate should be energetic, creative, and capable of delivering engaging and structured dance sessions. As a Dance Instructor, you will be responsible for planning and conducting classes in various dance styles such... (more)

Internships - Creative: 2026 GALLIM Summer Intensive

Working in an environment that mirrors the company’s creative process and professional culture, dancers are invited to expand their range, challenge habits, and uncover new possibilities in how they move, think, and collaborate. Grounded in Andrea Miller’s methodology, a guid... (more)

Internships - Creative: Creative Animator for Theatre Productions And Digital Storytelling

We are seeking a talented and creative Animator to support theatre productions, live performances, and entertainment campaigns through compelling visual storytelling. This role focuses on creating engaging digital content that enhances audience experience—from show promotions and trailers to branded visual assets for online platforms. (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Theater Camp Counselor

Ghostlight Theater Camp is a sleepaway theater camp for ages 9-17. At Ghostlight Theater Camp, our core values are joy, creativity, gratitude, and community. We offer high-caliber theater training, design, and performance opportunities in the beautiful Hudson Valley of New York. With a summer at Ghostlight Theater Camp, you can be more than just part of a show; you can become part of a lifetime community of friends. We strive to give our counselors a fulfilling, exciting summer of supporting ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT & ADVANCEMENT MANAGER

Red Bull Theater seeks a personable, enthusiastic, and skilled relationship builder to

warmly and intentionally connect with our community across the full spectrum of their touch points with us – from first impressions, to event attendance,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician

$28/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; emp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: OPEN CALL: Searching for NYC Nanny

Smart Sitting is looking for NYC nannies, babysitters, and caregivers from all 5 boroughs! We have changed the nanny game in NYC by creating Care Teams.

Care Teams are small, vetted, CPR certified groups of sitters matched with NYC families who need part-time, after-school, and flexible childcare (4–8 hours/day). As a part of a Care Team, you are not the only person a family is counting on. So when you book a three-week run, or a guest spot on SVU, the family is co... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Pennsylvania Players Fall 2026 Musical

The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its fall musical production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Mamma Mia! By Catherine Johnson and one other well-known musical of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Please note that ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Fulltime- Visiting Assistant Professor /Visiting Instructor

Franklin & Marshall College invites applications for a visiting position in theatre in the Department of Theatre and Dance beginning August 1. The rank will be Visiting Assistant Professor or Visiting Instructor, depending on qualifications. Appointment is for nine months per year (August - May). This position is not eligible for employment visa sponsorship. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

ABOUT THE ROLE The Carson Center is seeking a reliable, detail-oriented individual to manage day-to-day box office ticketing and contribution operations. This is a hands-on position focused on building shows, selling tickets, cross department reporting and ensuring accurate box office operations, while providing excellent customer service to our patrons. (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Music Theater Institute Fall 2026 Semester

Applications for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's NMTI Fall 2026 Semester close May, 18th, 2026. Apply to this advanced training semester today! The NMTI Semester offers 13 weeks (Aug. 30th, 2026-Dec. 6th, 2026) of training under industry professionals to master the skills, confidence, and creative insight needed to succeed in professional musical theater. During your time at NMTI, you will take classes in vocal technique, vocal performa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio/ Video Technician

This position supports both the audio and lighting/projection teams for Maltz Jupiter Theatre season productions on both our Main Stage and the 198 seat Island Theatre. This role requires knowledge and practical experience in Theatrical sound, lighting, and projection equipment and creative problem solving. In addition to supporting the audio and lighting teams, this position will operate sound or light consoles for productions and limited engagements during the upcoming season. Candida... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Electrician

The Production Electrician supports the lighting and projections department of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and reports to the Lighting Supervisor. This position is responsible for implementing the lighting design of Maltz Jupiter Theatre productions, as well as assisting in maintaining and operating the Theatre’s performance related lighting and projection equipment. Responsibilities for this role include: performing maintenance on equipment prior to season, maintaining clean and organized stor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

The Assistant Technical Director supports the operations of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Production Center and reports to the Technical Director. The ATD works with shop carpenters, welders, painters, and other members of the Production Department to facilitate the production of sets and scenic elements for Theatre productions and other special projects as assigned. At the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Production Center, the Assistant Technical Director facilitates the construction, painting, tran... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The State Theater of Maryland, Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) is fresh from a transformational 2024/2025 season including world class theater productions and newly launched community programs serving Baltimore artists, the civic life of our region, and young people facing incarceration. BCS is committed to being an inclusive workplace and strongly believes in the importance of having a diverse group of individuals represented both onstage and off... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Full-Time Opportunity in Broadway Marketing: Media Supervisor, Planning

Situation, a digital-first agency building passionate communities for live experience-based clients like WICKED on Broadway and The Metropolitan Opera, seeks a Media Planner to develop strategic media plans for their assigned accounts. This role will report to the Media Group Director of Planning and is responsible for managing the overall media mix for their clients. The selected candidate will be passionate about digital media, extremely detail-oriented, eager to collaborate and a strong cr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Individual Giving and Major Gifts

JOB TITLE: Manager of Individual Giving and Major Gifts

REPORTS TO: Director of Individual Giving

FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt

COMPENSATION RATE: $53,000 – 57,000 annually

LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible)

POSITION SUMMARY:more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Props/Wardrobe Supervisor in Lowell, MA

Houses on the Moon Theater Company seeks a resourceful, creative, and highly organized Props & Wardrobe Supervisor for an upcoming two-week residency culminating in staged readings of a new play. This project brings a professional NYC theater company with a 25-year history of excellence into collaboration with multigenerational guest performers from the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager for Reading in Lowell MA

Houses on the Moon Theater Company seeks a detail-oriented, adaptable, and proactive Stage Manager for an upcoming two-week residency culminating in staged readings of a new play. This project brings a professional NYC theater company with a 25-year history of excellence into collaboration with multi-generational guest performers from the greater Boston area in a fast-paced,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

POSITION: Sound Supervisor

DEPARTMENT: Production, Stage Operations

REPORTS TO: Stage Operations Director

CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Annual; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $37/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; ... (more)

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