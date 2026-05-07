SCHMIGADOON! Extends Broadway Run

The 12-time Tony Award-nominated musical Schmigadoon! has extended its run on Broadway. The production was originally scheduled to run through September 6, 2026, and will now continue through January 3, 2027, adding 17 more weeks of performances due to popular demand.

This week, Schmigadoon! was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations. Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer have also been nominated for Tony Awards for their performances. Check out the full list of Tony nominations here.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Read the reviews for Schmigadoon! here.

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.

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