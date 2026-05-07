Jessica Vosk and Nicole Fosse Join LIZA! AT 80 at Carnegie Hall

Jessica Vosk has joined the cast of Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, honoring the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. Nicole Fosse has been added to the roster of the evening's speakers.

Previously announced cast members include Kate Baldwin (two-time Tony nominee, Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow), Lauren Blackman (Ragtime, Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love), Mario Cantone (Tony nominee, Laugh Whore, Assassins, Sex and the City), Kristin Chenoweth (Tony winner, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wicked), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress, Company), Dez Deron (Maybe Happy Ending, The Voice), Claybourne Elder(The Wild Party, Company), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings), Katie Finneran (two-time Tony winner, Promises, Promises, Noises Off), Robyn Hurder (Tony nominee, Moulin Rouge!), Beth Leavel(Tony winner, The Drowsy Chaperone), Bonnie Milligan (Tony Winner, Kimberly Akimbo), Donna Murphy (two-time Tony winner, Passion, The King and I), Lauren Patten (Tony winner, Jagged Little Pill), Khori Petinaud (Just in Time, Dancin'), Andrew Rannells (Grammy winner, two-time Tony nominee, The Book of Mormon, Falsettos), Helen J. Shen (Grammy nominee, Drama Desk nominee, Maybe Happy Ending), Elizabeth Stanley (Tony nominee, Jagged Little Pill), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Bring it On), Marisha Wallace (Olivier Award nominee, Guys and Dolls, Cabaret), and Natalie Weiss (American Idol, Breaking Down The Riffs). Guest speakers previously announced include Candice Bergen (five-time Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee), Jim Caruso (Liza's At The Palace!, seven-time MAC Award winner), Isaac Mizrahi (Drama Desk winner, Chicago (Amos), The Women (costumes), The Threepenny Opera (costumes)), and Susan Stroman (five-time Tony winner, two-time Olivier Award winner, American Theatre Hall of Fame).

Tickets are on sale now; the performance takes place Thursday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall.

Liza! at 80 is directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner, with musical direction by Joey Chancey. Hannah Oren serves as Creative Producer and Merri Sugarman, CSA serves as Casting Director, with original arrangements by Chancey and orchestrations by Adam Jones. Additional choreography is by Nancy Renée Braun and Alex Sanchez. The script for the evening is written by Liza Minnelli, created with Oren. The evening is produced in collaboration with Ms. Minnelli's representatives Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

Liza Minnelli has earned Emmy, Grammy, Academy, and Tony awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards; and a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! is a #1 New York Times best seller.

Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance takes place Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue. Tickets are on sale and may be purchased by phoning Carnegie Hall (212) 247-7800, online, or at the Carnegie Hall box office on 57 Street and Seventh Avenue.

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