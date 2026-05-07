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Maya Rudolph Extends Run in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Originally set to play a limited engagement through June 20, 2026, Rudolph will now remain for two additional weeks, through July 5, 2026.

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Maya Rudolph Extends Run in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Six-time Emmy Award–winning actress Maya Rudolph will extend her run as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln' in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary! Rudolph made her Broadway debut in the show on April 28, 2026, breaking two all-time box office records in her first week at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

Originally set to play a limited engagement through June 20, 2026, Rudolph will now remain in Cole Escola's hit comedy for two additional weeks, through July 5, 2026, alongside castmates Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht.

Check out photos of Maya Rudolph in Oh, Mary! here.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. 

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions

Get Oh, Mary! Tickets From $89

More on this show: Meg Stalter Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' · 5/13/2026


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