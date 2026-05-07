Matt Doyle, Jacob Dickey, and More Will Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! at The Muny

Matt Doyle, Jacob Dickey, Bryonha Marie, Elizabeth Teeter, Lara Teeter, Adam Heller, Jen Cody, Gary Glasgow and DeMarius R. Copes will star in Something Rotten! when the acclaimed musical comedy makes its Muny premiere this summer in Forest Park.

Something Rotten!, a metatheatrical mashup of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway, runs Aug. 17-23 and brings the 108th Muny season to a close.

The show’s creative team is led by Rob Ruggiero (director), Parker Esse (choreographer) and Anne Shuttlesworth (music director/conductor).

“Something Rotten! is a delicious exit strategy for our season,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Contradicting the title, it’s outrageously funny and a great way to send us all up and out of Season 108.”

The design team for Something Rotten! includes Justin Prescott (associate choreographer); Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); DW (Costume Designer, based on the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes); Rob Denton (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Camilla Tassi (video designer); J. Jared Janas (wig designer); Abby Powers (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA, and Cesar Mendoza (casting).

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers, and Music Supervisors Michael Horsley and Evan Roider.

It’s the Renaissance, and Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate for a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the egocentric, charismatic dramatic megastar of the time, William Shakespeare. When a soothsayer predicts that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to create the world’s first musical. But fame isn’t everything, and they realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self — and all that jazz. Something Rotten! proves “nothing’s as amazing as a musical.”

Something Rotten! has a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

Biographies

Matt Doyle (Nick Bottom) won the 2022 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for best featured actor in a musical for his performance as Jamie in Broadway’s revival of Company. Most recently, he starred as The Playwright in the world premiere of When Playwrights Kill at the Huntington Theatre, as well as the iconic Jay Gatsby in South Korea’s production of The Great Gatsby. Broadway credits include Tony-winning musicals The Book of Mormon and Spring Awakening; Tony-winning best play War Horse; and the revival of Bye Bye Birdie. Matt made his UK stage debut as Frank Sinatra in Sinatra The Musical. Off-Broadway credits include Conversations With Mother, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd and Brooklynite. On television, he played Jonathan on the CW’s Gossip Girl. He has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, with symphonies across the country, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City and beyond.

Jacob Dickey (Shakespeare) was last seen on Broadway opposite Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. His other Broadway credits include Aladdin and the Tony-winning revival of Company. Off-Broadway: Emojiland. First national tours: Aladdin, Company. Regional: Guys and Dolls (STC); Old Friends (CTG); Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (PCLO); Prince of Egypt (Tuacahn). Concerts: Frozen in Concert (Taipei Performing Arts Center), Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, Kansas City Symphony. TV: Gossip Girl, The Other Two, The First Lady, Blue Bloods, Partner Track.

Bryonha Marie (Bea) returns to The Muny. Her credits here include Sister Act (Deloris) and The Sound of Music (Mother Abbess). She can be seen in the Broadway revival of Damn Yankees, set to open in spring 2027. Other Broadway: 2025 revival of Our Town, Prince of Broadway, Book of Mormon, After Midnight, Porgy and Bess and the revival of Ragtime. Off-Broadway and NYC: A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Promenade (City Center), Candide (Carnegie Hall), NY Philharmonic’s Show Boat and Sweeney Todd, Ragtime at Lincoln Center. National tour: Falsettos. Bryonha has been seen in concert with the New York Philharmonic and symphonies across the country, including the SLSO. Favorite regional appearances include Damn Yankees, Sweeney Todd and Dave (Helen Hayes nominations); Life After (Jeff Award nomination); and more. TV: How to Die Alone; Long Bright River; Madam Secretary; Show Boat and Sweeney Todd on Live From Lincoln Center ; the 66th and 68th Tony Awards; Today; and The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!

Elizabeth Teeter (Portia) Most recently seen as Heather McNamara in the hit off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical. Broadway: Lydia in Beetlejuice; Betty in The Crucible (with Saoirse Ronan); Young Elizabeth in The Audience (with Helen Mirren); Jane Banks in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway: Lily in The Secret Life of Bees (Audelco nomination). Recent regional: Anna Grace in the original new musical Hard Road to Heaven (Bucks County Playhouse), Liesl in The Sound of Music (Ogunquit Playhouse, The Muny); Laura Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie (TWSTL, St. Louis Theater Circle Award). Other regional: The Muny, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, Variety Theater and more. TV/film: Leaving (SAG short), guest on The Last O.G. (TBS).

Lara Teeter (Brother Jeremiah) Muny: Singin’ in the Rain (Don Lockwood), The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow), Oklahoma! (Will Parker), Hairspray (Wilbur Turnblad), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), The Little Mermaid (Scuttle). Broadway: On Your Toes (Junior Dolan, Tony Award nomination), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Caleb), Happy New Year (Vixon), Pirates of Penzance (Dance Captain, Swing). National tours: Oklahoma! (Will Parker), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Caleb), Singin’ in the Rain (Don Lockwood), The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow). Professor, head of musical theatre at Webster University’s Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts.

Adam Heller (Shylock) returns to The Muny after playing Claude & Others in Come From Away, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Herbie (opposite Beth Leavel) in Gypsy, Benjamin Franklin in 1776 and Amos Hart in Chicago (St. Louis Theater Circle Award). Other St. Louis appearances: Follies (Buddy Plummer) and Brighton Beach Memoirs (Jack Jerome), both at The Rep. He has appeared in eight Broadway shows, including Some Like It Hot; It Shoulda Been You; Elf; Caroline, or Change; Victor/Victoria; and Les Misérables. Selected regional credits: Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), When Playwrights Kill (Huntington Theatre), The Flamingo Kid, Falsettos (Hartford Stage), My Name Is Asher Lev (Arden Theatre), The Secret Garden (Denver Center), The Chosen (Barrington Stage). TV: The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, We Crashed, The Bite, Ray Donovan, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order (all), Elementary, Unforgettable, The Sopranos.

Jen Cody (Nostradamus) returns for her ninth Muny show. Most recently, she flew as Scuttle in Disney’s The Little Mermaid and won the coveted Kevin Kline Award for Hello, Dolly! Jen starred in the original Broadway companies of Shrek, Pajama Game (revival), Taboo, Urinetown and Seussical, as well as A Christmas Story, Beauty and the Beast, Cats, Grease, Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party, Judith of Bethulia, Ibsen’s Ghost, Cleopatra, and Henry and Mudge (Drama League nomination). She can be heard on many cartoons, including as Charlotte LaBouﬀ in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, for which she received the Annie Award for outstanding voice work in a major motion picture. Other TV/film: New Amsterdam, Paper Spiders, American Dad, Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Phineus and Ferb, P. King Duckling, Winx Club, Robot and Monster, Khumba, Lucky Stiff, The Good Fight, Younger, Instinct, Bull, Blue Bloods, Shrek Live, Unforgettable, Law & Order.

Gary Glasgow (Lord Clapham/Master of the Justice) is returning for his 44th Muny show. Favorite productions include 1776, Titanic, Singin’ in the Rain, Newsies and Seussical. Work with other St. Louis companies includes St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (16 productions), Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and New Jewish Theatre. Gary has been a faculty member at the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts for 33 years.

DeMARIUS R. COPES (Minstrel) makes his Muny debut. Broadway credits include Some Like It Hot (OBC), Mean Girls (OBC) and Elf The Musical (2024 revival). Off-Broadway: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (New World Stages); High Spirits, Once Upon a Mattress (NYCC Encores!); Romy & Michele (Stage 42). Tours: Hamilton, Newsies. Regional: Midnight in the Garden … (Goodman Theatre), The Prom (Alliance Theatre), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre).

Additional casting, including the role of Nigel Bottom, will be announced later. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.



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