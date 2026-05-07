Adrien Brody, Rachel Zegler, and Ben Platt Will Lead Musical Film LAST DANCE

Adrien Brody, Rachel Zegler, and Ben Platt are tapped for the upcoming film Last Dance, Deadline reports. In addition to co-starring, Platt will also write original music for the film, which will be performed by Zegler.

The film will reunite Zegler and Platt who recently led The Last Five Years in the West End. Brody is currently making his Broadway debut in The Fear of 13, and Zegler will bring her portrayal of Evita to the Broadway stage next year. Platt was last seen on Broadway in Parade in 2023.

The film is written by Emily Ziff Griffin and will be directed by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz.

Griffin wrote the screenplay based on her 2021 autobiographical New Yorker article “The Last Dance with My Dad.” The film is about Elliot, a celebrated Broadway composer who invites his daughter, Emma, on a gay cruise through the Caribbean in 1991. Emma, the only straight woman on board, experiences an unexpected first love with a young crew member. This story unfolds amidst the AIDS crisis, which Elliot is suffering with, forcing the father and daughter to confront the unspoken truths between them.

Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment are producing and Griffin isalso executive producing. FilmNation Entertainment will launch international sales at the upcoming Cannes market.

Read the original story on Deadline.

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