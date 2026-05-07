Cast Set for THE TRAGEDY OF JULIUS CAESAR at New York Classical Theatre

New York Classical Theatre has revealed the cast for William Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, programming for the summer season, and new partnership with “Civics is Sexy.” Performances begin on June 2 in Central Park (Central Park & West 103rd Street); opening night is set for June 9.

Directed and adapted by Burdman, with production design by Garvin Hastings, performances will take place June 2-June 21 in Central Park (Central Park West & West 103rd Street), June 23-28 in Carl Schurz Park (East 87th Street & East End Avenue), and June 30-July 5 in Battery Park and Castle Clinton (Battery Place & Broadway). All performances and programming are free and open to the public.

In The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, Shakespeare explores the fragile line between loyalty and ambition, patriotism and betrayal. When a group of senators moves to stop a powerful leader they fear may become a tyrant, their decision unleashes consequences far beyond what they imagined. What begins as an act meant to save a republic instead fractures alliances, ignites public fury, and sends a nation spiraling toward chaos. A gripping examination of power, persuasion, and responsibility, The Tragedy of Julius Caesar is a play for now.

The Tragedy of Julius Caesar stars Anique Clements (NYCT Artistic Associate: All’s Well That Ends Well; National Black Theatre’s The Savage Queen) as Octavius and Cinna, Paul Deo Jr. (NYCT: All’s Well That Ends Well; Off-Broadway: Troilus and Cressida) as Mark Antony, Ian Gould (NYCT Artistic Associate: Henry IV, Romeo & Juliet; Off-Broadway: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) as Metellus and Titinius, Nafeesa Monroe (NYCT debut; TV: “Manifest,” “Blue Bloods”) as Calpurnia, Trebonius, and Messala, Carine Montbertrand (NYCT Artistic Associate; Classical Theatre of Harlem, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Cassius, Oneika Phillips (NYCT debut; Broadway: Fela!, SpongeBob SquarePants) as Brutus, Briana Gibson Reeves (NYCT Artistic Associate: Richard III All’s Well That Ends Well; Off-Broadway: Made By God) as Portia, Ligarius, Cinna the Poet, and Strato, Nick Salamone (NYCT Artistic Associate: Henry IV, Cymbeline) as Soothsayer, Lucius, Casca, and Lepidus, and Clay Storseth (NYCT Artistic Associate: Romeo & Juliet, The Importance of Being Earnest: Two Ways) as Julius Caesar.

This year, New York Classical Theatre is partnering with “Civics is Sexy,” a nonpartisan organization and cultural movement that electrifies civics education by blending it with art, film, and storytelling to make civics learning engaging, relevant, and actionable. Every Thursday, “Civics is Sexy” will host a voter education and registration booth, interactive activities, and a lively, pre-show conversation exploring the play’s themes—power, persuasion, crowd psychology, and democratic fragility. Voter info and registration booth opens at 6:15 PM and the civic primer conversation begins at 6:45 PM.

After the success of last season, New York Classical Theatre will once again offer daytime matinee performances to make productions more accessible to students, seniors, and community groups. Student-focused matinees will take place on June 5 and June 11 in Central Park, in addition to a student behind-the-scenes rehearsal on May 20. A stationary, accessibility-forward matinee for seniors will take place on June 25 in Carl Schurz Park. All matinee performances begin at 11:00 AM.

Special programming includes Dog Nights on June 3 and June 13 in Central Park (photo booth opens at 6:30 PM); Family Nights with pre-performance arts and crafts hosted by Playday on June 6 and June 17 in Central Park, June 24 in Carl Schurz Park, and July 1 at the Battery outside Castle Clinton; and Pride Night on June 18 with pre-performance kiki and post-performance Caesar-themed drag performance at City Coffee & Bar.

All rehearsals for The Tragedy of Julius Caesar are also free and open to the public. Rehearsals take place across New York Classical Theatre’s 12-acre Central Park space (West 103rd & CPW) Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM-3:30 PM through May 27.

All performances run from 7:00 PM to 8:45 PM. New York Classical Theatre requests that all planning to attend make a free reservation for access to the Digital Playbill and for inclement weather updates. Walk-up participants are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance based on the size of the park lawn. Free reservations, performance details, and weather updates can be found at nyclassical.orghttp://nyclassical.org.

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