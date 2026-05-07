Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Shutdown Continues Following Fire

Video/Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel ELLE Drops Official Teaser

by Josh Sharpe

The official teaser trailer and new images are here for Elle, the highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series from Prime Video. Check them out now, featuring Lexi Minetree as the title character.. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

Video: Hugh Jackman, Sepideh Moafi & Marianna Gailus Unpack NEW BORN and the Power of Audible x TOGETHER

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Next up at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre is New Born- an evening of theater exploring relationships, identity, and change from acclaimed British playwright Ella Hickson. The play is directed by Ian Rickson led by Marianna Gailus, Sepideh Moafi, and Audible x Together co-founder Hugh Jackman. Watch in this video as the trio chats more about what audiences can expect from the new play!. (more...)

Video: Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers Join TITANIQUE Curtain Call After Tony Nominations

by Michael Major

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers joined the cast of Titaníque during their curtain call to celebrate their four Tony nominations. Watch a video of the 'Las Culturistas' hosts speaking after the performance, congratulating the company on their nominations.. (more...)