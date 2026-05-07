Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Shutdown Continues Following Fire
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of all things theatre! Let's dive into yesterday's hottest stories. Jeremy Jordan brought his two-time Tony-nominated talent to JUST IN TIME, making the Bobby Darin role his own alongside new cast members. In serious news, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre received a full vacate order following Monday's three-alarm fire, affecting The Book of Mormon's home. On the musical theatre front, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts performed "If I Believed" from TWO STRANGERS as part of the TODAY show's Broadway Week celebration. Plus, we've got all the latest from the Tony nominations, behind-the-scenes moments, and more! Keep reading for all the must-watch videos, hot photos, and industry insights from BroadwayWorld. 🎭
|The Front Page
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Video: Jeremy Jordan is Making 'Bobby Darin' His Own in JUST IN TIME
Just In Time is in fact Jeremy Jordan's show now. The two-time Tony nominee joined the cast of the hit musical earlier this month with Carrie St. Louis, Isa Briones, and Debbie Gravitte. Watch in this video as all four new cast members chat about taking on their new characters.
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NYC Department of Buildings Issues Full Vacate Order at Eugene O'Neill Theatre Following Fire
The NYC Department of Buildings has issued a Full Vacate Order at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, home to The Book of Mormon, following Monday's three-alarm fire.
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Video: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS
Watch Tony-nominated actors Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts perform 'If I Believed,' the final number from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) for TODAY's 'Broadway Week.'
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch the Cast of RAGTIME Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert
by Josh Sharpe
Watch Ragtime cast members Joshua Henry, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Ben Levi Ross, Nichelle Lewis, and Colin Donnell perform a series of musical numbes for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.. (more...)
| Videos: CHESS Audience Celebrate Tony Nominees With Thunderous Applause
by Michael Major
Audiences at Chess celebrated the production's five Tony Award nominations at Tuesday night's performance. Watch videos of the audience celebrating its Tony-nominated actors, Nicholas Christopher, Bryce Pinkham, and Hannah Cruz.. (more...)
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Video/Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel ELLE Drops Official Teaser
Video: TWO STRANGERS Stars Perform 'New York' on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
TODAY's 'Broadway Week' continued on Wednesday morning with a performance from the hit musical, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts perform the opening number 'New York.'. (more...)
Video: Hugh Jackman, Sepideh Moafi & Marianna Gailus Unpack NEW BORN and the Power of Audible x TOGETHER
Video: Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers Join TITANIQUE Curtain Call After Tony Nominations
Video: THE LOST BOYS Producers Celebrate Tony Nominations
|Hot Photos
| Photos: TWO STRANGERS Cast Celebrates Tony Nominations on Stage
by Stephi Wild
Following the performance on May 5, the company of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) celebrated their eight Tony nominations with cake. Check out photos here!. (more...)
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Photos: Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe, and More Behind the Scenes of ROMEO & JULIET
Photos: Melanie La Barrie, John Owen-Jones, and More in INTO THE WOODS in the West End
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Every Brilliant Thing, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, has recouped its Broadway production costs. The solo play was capitalized at $5.75 million, and recouped that investment.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Adela González Pérez
Los aficionados al teatro musical tienen la palabra: ya puedes proponer a tus favoritos de esta temporada hasta el próximo 25 de mayo.. (more...)
50 Student Nominees Selected for the 2026 Roger Rees Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The Broadway Education Alliance Inc. has just announced the 50 nominees who will compete for the title of Outstanding Performer. This year’s nominees performed in a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production presented by 104 high schools located across 13 counties throughout the Greater New York area including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester, during the 2025-2026 academic year. . (more...)
TODAY's 'Broadway Week' Lineup: TITANIQUE, TWO STRANGERS, & More
by Josh Sharpe
The 2026 edition will feature performances from Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Schmigadoon, all of which have been nominated for Best Musical at the Tony Awards.. (more...)
HOCUS POCUS 3 in Early Development at Disney with Sanderson Sisters Returning
by Josh Sharpe
Hocus Pocus, the fan-favorite Disney franchise, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, will return with a third installment at the studio.. (more...)
Review: LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO, Sadler’s Wells
by Matthew Paluch
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, otherwise known as the Trocks, are back at Sadler’s Wells as part of their National tour of a mixed bill until 6 May. Post-show I think I might be losing my sense of humour…but thankfully most of the Sadler’s Wells audience seemed happy!. (more...)
Cate Blanchett, Anne-Marie Duff, and More Join National Theatre's 2026 Season
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre announced further casting and dates for its 2026 season, including Cate Blanchett in ELECTRA/PERSONA, Anne-Marie Duff in SOME WOMAN, and new casts for CLOUD 9 and THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Andrew Barth Feldman
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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