Video: Inside China Anne McClain's Broadway Debut in THE GREAT GATSBY

China Anne McClain officially made her Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby on Broadway Monday night. The Disney Channel alum took the Broadway Theatre stage as 'Daisy Buchanan,' alongside Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, “Liv & Maddie”) in the titular role of Jay Gatsby. Watch videos from her first night below.

Watch McClain make her first entrance in the musical, where she took the stage with Corbin Bleu.

The ANT Farm star also received ovations for her solo numbers, including "For Better or Worse" and "Beautiful Little Fool."

McClain received a standing ovation as she took her bow at the end of the show, bowing alongside McCartan.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times) of The Great Gatsby. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, the hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.”

The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

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