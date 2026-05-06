TODAY's 'Broadway Week' Lineup: TITANIQUE, TWO STRANGERS, & More

It's Tony nominations week, which also means the return of TODAY's annual "Broadway Week." The tradition, which honors the best of Broadway each season on the NBC morning show, kicked off Tuesday morning with performances from Titanique and will continue through Thursday. Take a look at the full schedule of Broadway performances below.

Tuesday, May 5

TODAY's Broadway Week began Tuesday with the cast of Titaníque performing renditions of Céline Dion’s "I'm Alive" and "To Love You More" on the morning show. Watch the performances here.

Wednesday, May 6

Tony-nominated stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts visited TODAY on Wednesday to perform two songs from the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch the duo sing the opening number "New York" and "If I Believed," the final number from the show.

Thursday, May 7

On Thursday, Schmigadoon will be highlighted, with two performances from the cast of the show. Schmigadoon is tied with The Lost Boys as the most nominated production of the season with 12 nominations, including Best Musical. Tune in to watch the performances, airing on NBC between 7 and 10 am Thursday.

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