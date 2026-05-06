50 Student Nominees Selected for the 2026 Roger Rees Awards

The Broadway Education Alliance Inc. has just announced the 50 nominees who will compete for the title of Outstanding Performer in the 16th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street), New York.

This year’s nominees performed in a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production presented by 104 high schools located across 13 counties throughout the Greater New York area including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester, during the 2025-2026 academic year.

The 2026 nominees include:

Dominique Alvarez, Rye Country Day School

Cherish Amoako, Hunter College High School

Jack Chambers, Manhasset High School

Zachary Claro, Monsignor Farrell High School

Miles Cohen, Herricks High School

Siena Cottone, The Knox School

Joel Crump, Léman Manhattan Preparatory School

Marcello DiMarzio, Monsignor Farrell High School

Winter Donnelly, Archbishop Stepinac High School

Jonah Sebastian, Espinosa Beacon High School

Diana Fogel, Long Island High School for the Arts

Lily Giese, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

Katelyn Gomes, Susan E. Wagner High School

Julia Gordon, Commack High School

William Herbert, Farmingdale High School

Emersyn Hunt, Professional Performing Arts School

Oliver Ipri, Pleasantville High School

Ava Johnson, York Prep School

Jian Kawai, Rye Neck High School

Leo Kettells, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

Tatianna Krummenacker, Bay Shore Senior High School

Molly Lyons, Beacon High School

Gloria Manning, Professional Performing Arts School

Matthew Manzo, Mount Sinai High School

Anthony Mastrangelo, West Babylon Senior High School

Julia McAlpine, John Jay High School

Jeronnie McDougald, Bay Shore Senior High School

Aidan McNeil, Plainedge High School

Austin Miller, Arlington School

Haley Millowitz, Rye Country Day School

Eleni Misetic, Manhasset High School

Olivia Potorti, Brooklyn High School of the Arts

Madeline Power, Garden City High School

Patrick Ruhle, Chaminade High School

Donovan Russell, Woodlands Middle High School

Dylan Sakaria, Roslyn High School

Tosia Sliwski, Commack High School

Mary Claire Smyth, The Scholars’ Academy

Jacob Solomon, Hauppauge High School

Madisyn Spagna, Roy C. Ketcham High School

Jack Spruiell, Regis High School

Dominick Stern, Dobbs Ferry High School

Ivette Taveras, Brooklyn High School of the Arts

Alissa Tayeh, Susan E. Wagner High School

Leonidas Tirella, St. Francis Preparatory High School

Michael Troy, Suffern High School

Charlie Turner ,Floral Park Memorial High School

Audrey Varley, York Prep School

Maxwell Vegliando, Newburgh Free Academy

Devin Williams, Farmingdale High School

Roger Rees Awards Outstanding Performer nominees were selected from over 500 students throughout the region who were initially adjudicated by local teams of independent theater professionals. The top two scoring students from all participating schools were invited to participate in the Roger Rees Awards Next Step Nominee Selection Event led by award Artistic Director Theo Lencicki, Broadway performer Shannon Mullen, Music Director Shane Parus and a representative from the host institution. Faculty subject experts and performing arts university partners include Cosmo Mallardi from Long Island University (Post Campus, Long Island); Michael Menez from Marymount Manhattan College (Manhattan); and Dr. Christina Schaudel from Rockland Community College (Westchester).

The 50 award nominees will participate in solo coaching and ensemble performance workshops taught by Broadway professional coaches including Britney Coleman (Company), Micaela Diamond (Parade), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joseph Morales (Hamilton) as well as

music directors Steven Cuevas (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Isaac Harlan (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Noah Landis (Hamilton), Christine Riley (Thoroughly Modern Millie). This 3-day educational intensive culminates in the annual talent showcase hosted by Broadway actor, writer, director and author, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, best known for originating the role of Crutchie in Newsies. Tickets prices are $125, $80, $60 and $40 (plus a $5 service charge) and available at The Roger Rees Awards | Symphony Space.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrate the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway’s beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. Playwright Rick Elice, Rees’ partner of over 30 years, and author of “Finding Roger,” said, “Rog would have liked this chance to educate and inspire young actors, to offer a guiding hand as so many were offered to him when he too was a kid with a dream."

Two students selected by a panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on Monday, June 22, 2026 at the Minskoff Theatre.

For more information about the program, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

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