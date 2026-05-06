Videos: CHESS Audience Celebrate Tony Nominees With Thunderous Applause

Audiences at Chess celebrated the production's five Tony Award nominations at Tuesday night's performance. Watch videos of the audience celebrating its Tony-nominated actors, Nicholas Christopher, Bryce Pinkham, and Hannah Cruz.

Chess received Tony nods for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Nicholas Christopher, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Bryce Pinkham, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Hannah Cruz, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Kevin Adams, and Best Orchestrations for Brian Usifer.

Nicholas Christopher received a standing ovation during his first performance as "Anatoly" as a Tony-nominated actor.

The audience cheered for Bryce Pinkham after he performed "The Arbiter" for the first time as a Tony nominee.

At the top of Act 2, Hannah Cruz received thunderous applause as she made her first entrance as a Tony-nominated actress.

Chess also stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Chloé Nadon, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, Travis Ward-Osborne and Katie Webber.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

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