Video: TWO STRANGERS Stars Perform 'New York' on TODAY





TODAY's "Broadway Week" continued on Wednesday morning with a performance from the hit musical, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts perform the opening number "New York" as part of the Citi Concert series.

The performance arrives a day after the Broadway production received 8 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, as well as nominations for both leading actors, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. Check out the full list of Tony nominations here.

TODAY's Broadway Week kicked off on Tuesday with performances from Titaníque and will continue on Thursday, May 7, with performances from Schmigadoon. Watch the cast of Titaníque perform "I'm Alive" and "To Love You More" on TODAY here.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Drama League Award nominee Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected. Fresh, funny, and full of heart, this original musical is both a love letter to New York and a celebration of the joy in human connection.

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