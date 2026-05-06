EVERY BRILLIANT THING Recoups Its Investment on Broadway

Every Brilliant Thing, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, has recouped its Broadway production costs. The solo play was capitalized at $5.75 million, and recouped that investment with the performance week ending on May 3, 2026. One of the top grossing plays on Broadway since it began previews on Saturday, February 21, Every Brilliant Thing officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre.

The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read the reviews here.

As previously announced, the limited engagement will extend through Sunday, June 28, 2026, with Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”, My Mom Jayne) joining the production on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The show’s current star, Tony Award® winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films), will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which has now transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.

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