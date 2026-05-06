Video: THE LOST BOYS Producers Celebrate Tony Nominations

The Lost Boys celebrated their 12 Tony Award nominations at the top of Tuesday night's performance, with the lead producers making a speech before the show kicked off. Watch videos from inside the show, featuring Tony nominee Shoshana Bean's first entrance during the opening number.

Lead producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson kicked off their speech by congratulating the other Broadway productions who received Tony nominations, before they celebrated the nods that The Lost Boys received, including Best Musical.

As the performance began, the audience cheered as The Lost Boys sign shot up from the orchestra pit.

The audience also showed love to Shoshana Bean as she made her first entrance following her nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

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