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Video: THE LOST BOYS Producers Celebrate Tony Nominations

The Broadway musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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The Lost Boys celebrated their 12 Tony Award nominations at the top of Tuesday night's performance, with the lead producers making a speech before the show kicked off. Watch videos from inside the show, featuring Tony nominee Shoshana Bean's first entrance during the opening number.

Lead producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson kicked off their speech by congratulating the other Broadway productions who received Tony nominations, before they celebrated the nods that The Lost Boys received, including Best Musical.

As the performance began, the audience cheered as The Lost Boys sign shot up from the orchestra pit.

The audience also showed love to Shoshana Bean as she made her first entrance following her nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

@lostboysmusical

What do you do when the audience won’t stop clapping for TONY AWARD NOMINEE Shoshana Bean ? #shoshanabean #thelostboys #broadway #newmusical #tonyawards

♬ original sound - The Lost Boys: A New Musical

The Lost Boys was also nominated for Best Book of a Musical for David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, Best Original Score for The Rescues, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Ali Louis Bourzgui, Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Dane Laffrey, Best Costume Design of a Musical for Ryan park, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, Best Sound Design of a Musical for Adam Fisher, Best Direction of a Musical for Michael Arden, Best Choreography for Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and Best Orchestrations for Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann.

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More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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