Video: Music Icons and Friends of Glen Hansard Sing Tributes at Dublin Funeral





The funeral of musician Glen Hansard was held just yesterday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin. The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter died last Wednesday at the age of 56 in a road crash. On Monday, over 11,000 people attended a public wake for him at the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

In attendance were many of Hansard's friends from the music industry, including Bono, The Edge, Eddie Vedder, Markéta Irglová, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, and Imelda May- many of whom performed in musical tributes. The service concluded with a powerful group rendition of Bob Dylan's "Forever Young."

Hansard starred in the film version of the musical Once (2007), which earned several major awards including the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Falling Slowly" with co-writer and co-star Markéta Irglová. He co-wrote the music and lyrics for the stage production of Once, alongside Irglová. The musical premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011, before transferring to Broadway in 2012, and went on to have subsequent runs in the UK, Ireland, Australia, South Korea, and several U.S. tours. The Broadway production received eleven Tony Award nominations, winning eight, including Best Musical.

Learn more about Hansard's legacy.

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