Video: Tramell Tillman Sings 'Nobody Does It Like Me' From SEESAW at MISCAST





MCC Theater has released new footage from the most recent Miscast gala, featuring Succession star Tramell Tillman taking on "Nobody Does It Like Me" from the musical Seesaw.

Before he is seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming Octet film, watch Tillman take part in the annual one-night-only gala, in which performers sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

The Miscast26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke, who also played piano for the evening's band, joined by musicians on guitar, bass, drums, violins, viola and cello. Miscast is MCC Theater's annual one-night-only benefit, with proceeds supporting the company's Off-Broadway new work, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high school students, and its literary development programs.

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