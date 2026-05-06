Video: Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers Join TITANIQUE Curtain Call After Tony Nominations

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers joined the cast of Titaníque during their curtain call to celebrate their four Tony nominations. The 'Las Culturistas' hosts, who are co-producers on the production, spoke after the performance, congratulating the company on their nominations.

Titanique was nominated for Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical for Marla Mindelle, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Layton Williams, and Best Book for Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue. Check out the full list of nominations here.

"We were so inspired then. We remain inspired now. We know as creative people, as people in the arts, it's hard to get inspired," Rogers said during his speech. "But look around you. It's the artists that are around you, it's the comedians doing work, yes, in basements that inspire you and get you to follow your instinct because look how far you can come."

Titanique is now open for its limited engagement, running through September 20, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street). Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.

Off-Broadway, Titanique won seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle.

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