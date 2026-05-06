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Photos: TWO STRANGERS Cast Celebrates Tony Nominations on Stage

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) received 8 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

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Following the performance on May 5, the company of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) celebrated their eight Tony nominations in true Two Strangers fashion, with cake and fortune cookies for all attendees. Tony nominees Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts were joined on stage by producer Kevin McCollum to mark the occasion with a celebratory cake, as the crowd joined in the celebration. Check out photos below!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) received 8 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, as well as nominations for both leading actors, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. Check out the full list of Tony nominations here.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Drama League Award nominee Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin.  Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys.    

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected. Fresh, funny, and full of heart, this original musical is both a love letter to New York and a celebration of the joy in human connection.   

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Get Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Tickets From $77

More on this show: Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Getting Ready to Carry Their Show to the Tony Awards · 6/3/2026


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