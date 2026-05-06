Video/Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel ELLE Drops Official Teaser





The official teaser trailer and new images are here for Elle, the highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series from Prime Video. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, will premiere on the streamer on July 1. A second season of the series is already on the way.

Season One of Elle follows Elle Woods before her time at Harvard. We meet her during her high school years in 1995, with the trailer previewing a big adjustment for Elle as her family moves to the city of Seattle. At school, Elle will face tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices.

Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone and forms a bond with her mother, who helps her through life experiences. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love from the first Legally Blonde film.

Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, directed the first two episodes of Season One and also serves as an executive producer.

The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, Logan Shroyer, Sharon Taylor, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers, with Josie Craven and Jen Regan as supervising producers.

The original Legally Blonde film received much praise upon its initial release in 2001 and has become a fan favorite in the years since. The movie spawned a sequel, also starring Witherspoon, and a Broadway musical. Debuting in 2007, the musical starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle, and received seven Tony nominations.

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