Video: Tony Yazbeck & More in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse





Ogunquit Playhouse has released additional footage of CITY OF ANGELS, the Tony Award-winning musical, now playing through August 22, 2026. Directed by Hunter Foster with choreography by Jennifer Rias and music direction by Jeffrey Campos, the production seamlessly weaves between two worlds: the vivid Technicolor reality of 1940s Hollywood and the gritty, black-and-white film noir of novelist Stine's imagination.

When Stine is lured to Hollywood to adapt his detective stories for the silver screen, the real drama happens off-page as he faces sultry distractions, the hollow promise of fame, and the relentless pressure to compromise his art. The witty, glamorous production features a sensational jazz score including 'You Can Always Count on Me' and 'I'm Nothing Without You.' Theater Mirror called it "nothing short of genius."

Ben Jacoby leads the cast as Stine, with Tony Yazbeck as Stone, Stephen DeRosa as Buddy/Irwin, Omar Lopez-Cepero as Muñoz/Pancho, Lili Thomas as Alaura/Carla, Bella Serrano as Mallory/Avril, Alysha Umphress as Gabby/Bobbi, Danielle Wade as Donna/Oolie, and Riley Wesson as Jimmy Powers.

With a book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel, the creative team includes Nate Bertone (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costumes), José Santiago (lighting), and Kevin Heard (sound), with Luna/">Roxanne De Luna serving as wig, hair, and makeup designer.

CITY OF ANGELS runs 2 hours and 30 minutes and is rated PG-13 for mature content and gunshots. A cast talkback takes place August 5, with open-captioned and ASL-interpreted performances offered throughout the run. For tickets and information, visit Ogunquit Playhouse online or call 207-646-5511. The Ogunquit Playhouse is located at 10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907.

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