Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 6, 2025

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE Wins 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

by Nicole Rosky

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose has won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola, and The Ally, by Itamar Moses.

National Endowment for the Arts Officials Resign Amid Trump Grant Withdrawals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Senior officials at the National Endowment for the Arts have resigned following the Trump administration's withdrawal of grants from arts organizations across the country.

Photos: Inside the the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards

by Jennifer Broski

The 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed in 16 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. Big winners included Here There Are Blueberries, Three Houses, Vanya, and more. Check out photso from the red carpet here!. (more...)

Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb to Star as Dolly Parton in New Muscal

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb will each play music icon Dolly Parton at different stages of her life in this summer’s world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical in Nashville, TN. Learn more!. (more...)

Adam Lambert Joins JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Hollywood Bowl

by Stephi Wild

Adam Lambert has joined the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl! Lambert will take on the role of 'Judas,' opposite Cynthia Erivo as 'Jesus' in the previously announced special production.. (more...)

Betsy Wolfe-Led JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Finds Full Cast

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy.' JOY begins rehearsals on May 5 and will make its off-Broadway debut at the Laura Pels Theatre.. (more...)

OH, MARY! Extends; Tituss Burgess Will Return

by Stephi Wild

Oh, Mary! has announced another extension of its Broadway run. Tituss Burgess will return to the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for an encore 6-week engagement.. (more...)

2025 Theatre World Awards Winners Announced

by Nicole Rosky

Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has just announced the Honorees for Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production. We have the full list of honorees!. (more...)

Proposed Bill Aims to Ban Pedicabs Near Broadway Theaters

by Stephi Wild

A new bill is aiming to target pedicabs in the theater district in New York City. The New York City Council is considering banning pedicabs around the areas of Broadway theater exits and entrances.. (more...)

Video: Lincoln Center Teases RAGTIME Revival: 'Something's Beginning'

by Michael Major

Lincoln Center Theater has teased a potential upcoming Ragtime revival on their social media. In a new video, an actor walks to a piano near the Vivian Beaumont Theatre to play the iconic opening chords from the musical.. (more...)

