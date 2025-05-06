Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and PURPOSE Take Top Prizes At New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE Wins 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama
National Endowment for the Arts Officials Resign Amid Trump Grant Withdrawals
Photos: Inside the the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards
by Jennifer Broski
The 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed in 16 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. Big winners included Here There Are Blueberries, Three Houses, Vanya, and more. Check out photso from the red carpet here!. (more...)
Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb to Star as Dolly Parton in New Muscal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb will each play music icon Dolly Parton at different stages of her life in this summer’s world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical in Nashville, TN. Learn more!. (more...)
Adam Lambert Joins JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Hollywood Bowl
by Stephi Wild
Adam Lambert has joined the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl! Lambert will take on the role of 'Judas,' opposite Cynthia Erivo as 'Jesus' in the previously announced special production.. (more...)
Betsy Wolfe-Led JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Finds Full Cast
by Stephi Wild
Complete casting has been announced for JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy.' JOY begins rehearsals on May 5 and will make its off-Broadway debut at the Laura Pels Theatre.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Extends; Tituss Burgess Will Return
by Stephi Wild
Oh, Mary! has announced another extension of its Broadway run. Tituss Burgess will return to the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for an encore 6-week engagement.. (more...)
2025 Theatre World Awards Winners Announced
by Nicole Rosky
Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has just announced the Honorees for Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production. We have the full list of honorees!. (more...)
Proposed Bill Aims to Ban Pedicabs Near Broadway Theaters
by Stephi Wild
A new bill is aiming to target pedicabs in the theater district in New York City. The New York City Council is considering banning pedicabs around the areas of Broadway theater exits and entrances.. (more...)
Video: Lincoln Center Teases RAGTIME Revival: 'Something's Beginning'
by Michael Major
Lincoln Center Theater has teased a potential upcoming Ragtime revival on their social media. In a new video, an actor walks to a piano near the Vivian Beaumont Theatre to play the iconic opening chords from the musical.. (more...)
