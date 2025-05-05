National Endowment for the Arts Officials Resign Amid Trump Grant Withdrawals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Times has reported that senior officials at the National Endowment for the Arts have resigned following the Trump administration's withdrawal of grants from arts organizations across the country.

This follows the previously reported news of Trump's 2026 budget proposal, which calls for the elimination of several government agencies in order to "reach balance and restore confidence in America's fiscal management" and includes the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Officials leaving the National Endowment for the Arts include the directors overseeing grants for dance, design, folk and traditional arts, and theater, as well as the director of the “partnership” division. The head of the agency’s literary arts division is also departing the organization.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is an independent federal agency of the U.S. government that was established in 1965 to support and fund artistic excellence, creativity, and innovation across the country. It provides grants to individuals, nonprofit organizations, and state and local arts agencies in areas such as visual arts, music, theater, dance, literature, media arts, and arts education. Its mission is to promote equal access to the arts for all Americans, enriching communities and preserving cultural heritage. The NEA is a major supporter of the arts ecosystem in the U.S., helping both large institutions and grassroots programs thrive.