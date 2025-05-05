Betsy Wolfe-Led JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Finds Full Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Complete casting has been announced for JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy.' JOY begins rehearsals on May 5 and will make its off-Broadway debut at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) with preview performances beginning Saturday, June 21 ahead a Sunday, July 20 opening night.

Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy' with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,' Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,' Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,' Mauricio Martínez as ‘Tony,' Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,' Charl Brown as ‘Dan,' and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.'

They will be joined by Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine' and ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, Lael Van Keuren, and Alan Wiggins. Swings for this production are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Jerome Vivona.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy's story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

The powerful and uplifting new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro. Additional material is by Amanda Yesnowitz.

The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Designer), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Darion Matthews (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Gary Mickelson (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.

In addition to Moran and Davenport, JOY: A New True Musical is also co-produced by TBD Theatricals, Christine Petti, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Scott Abrams, Adam Riemer, Christine G. Williamson, Sheri & Les Biller, Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Ashley Howe, Stark Sands, Laurie & Emily Tisch, Marco Santarelli, Beauty Theatrical Productions, Mark Jacobs, Shalini Matani, Sara Miller McCune, Megan Ann Rasmussen, and Larry Craig's and the Bird.

Earlier this year, Milazzo released “The Shape of Things: Songs From Joy The Musical,” a concept album inspired by JOY: A New True Musical on Joy Machine Records.