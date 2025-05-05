Proposed Bill Aims to Ban Pedicabs Near Broadway Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new bill is aiming to target pedicabs in the theater district in New York City. According to NBC News, the New York City Council is considering banning pedicabs around the areas of Broadway theater exits and entrances.

The pedicabs and their drivers have long been disruptive to theatergoers, with their music and bells often being heard through the walls during performances, and audience members being harrassed as they enter and exit theatres. This new bill, introduced by Councilmembers Keith Powers and Erik Bottcher, is hoping to put a stop to that disruption.

"Many drivers illegally blast music that disrupts performances in the Theater District and residents across Manhattan," Bottcher said.

The bill would prevent pedicabs to operate within 50 feet of a theater, which includes practices of parking, stopping, or picking up or dropping off passengers.

The president of the Times Square Alliance has spoken out in support of this bill, thanking the councilmembers for introducing it.

Read the original story on NBC News.