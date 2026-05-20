Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2026- EVERY BRILLIANT THING Tops the Grosses and More

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Lincoln Center Theater's Gala Presentation of MAN OF LA MANCHA

by Jennifer Broski

The best of Broadway was on 65th Street for Lincoln Center Theater's staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha. Check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards ceremony was held recently. Among the stars in attendance were Robyn Hurder, Charlotte d'Amboise, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Yazbeck, and many more. Check out photos here!. (more...)