Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2026- EVERY BRILLIANT THING Tops the Grosses and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's biggest Broadway stories:
On Stage & Screen: Aya Cash opened up about her Tony-nominated role in GIANT, while The Lost Boys cast performed on The Tonight Show and CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL cast began rehearsals at Arena Stage.
Broadway & Beyond: EVERY BRILLIANT THING topped the box office, GIANT recouped its entire Broadway investment in just 10 weeks, and TITANIQUE announced its 2027 North American tour.
Coming Soon: Gaten Matarazzo will make his West End debut in RENT, EVERY BRILLIANT THING is launching a national tour in 2027, and THE NOTEBOOK added 26 cities to its tour route.
Plus, check out photos from Lincoln Center Theater's MAN OF LA MANCHA gala and the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards red carpet.
Have a fabulous day, and we'll see you back here tomorrow morning!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, May 21
The 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards
|The Front Page
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Video: Aya Cash Says Just Being in GIANT 'Is the Win'
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Awards nominee Aya cash chats more about her bonkers Giant cast, what an honor it is to be in this Broadway season, and so much more.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/17/26 - EVERY BRILLIANT THING Tops the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/17/2026.
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TITANIQUE to Launch North American Tour in 2027
Titanique will launch a multi-city North American tour in 2027. The Tony-nominated musical steered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion will perform at venues across the country.
|Must Watch
| Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Performs 'My Heart With You' and 'Belong to Someone'
by Stephi Wild
The cast of The Lost Boys recently took the stage at The Tonight Show for a special performance of 'My Heart With You' and 'Belong to Someone.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL Cast Begins Rehearsals at Arena Stage
by Stephi Wild
Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif recently welcomed the company of the world premiere of CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL to DC for the start of the show's journey. Check out footage from the rehearsal room in the video here!. (more...)
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Photos/Video: Joel Harper-Jackson, Ana Villafañe, and More in Rehearsal For SINATRA THE MUSICAL
|Hot Photos
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Photos: On the Red Carpet for Lincoln Center Theater's Gala Presentation of MAN OF LA MANCHA
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Lincoln Center Theater's Gala Presentation of MAN OF LA MANCHA
|Industry Insights
by Ben Waterhouse
Tony Nominations were announced earlier this month Tuesday, providing many shows, particularly new musicals, with a shot in the arm, as many had been previously struggling.. (more...)
Broadway-Bound BECAUSE OF WINN-DIXIE to Hold NYC Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Because of Winn-Dixie, the new Broadway-bound musical based on the Newbery Medal-winning and best-selling children’s novel by Kate DiCamillo, will hold a private reading in New York City.. (more...)
The Drama Desk Awards to Move to The Shed Beginning With 2027 Ceremony
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama Desk Awards' annual event will move to The Shed, the cultural institution on Manhattan’s west side, beginning with the 2027 ceremony. The space will allow the Drama Desk Awards to evolve the format of the ceremony.. (more...)
GIANT Recoups Broadway Investment in Just 10 Weeks
by Nicole Rosky
Four-time Tony nominated and Olivier Award-winning Best Play, GIANT, has recouped its $5.6 million Broadway capitalization just 10 weeks into its planned 16-week limited engagement on Broadway.. (more...)
Manhattan Power List Honors BroadwayHD, SAG-AFTRA, and TDF Executives
by James Blinken
The worlds of Broadway, film, and performing arts advocacy were well represented at the 2026 Manhattan Power List, which honored influential leaders shaping New York City’s cultural and business landscape.. (more...)
York Theatre Names Wendy Hall and Stephanie Alvarado Prugh to Leadership Positions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre has revealed two key management promotions to its leadership team: Wendy Hall as Managing Director (formerly General Manager) and Stephanie Alvarado Prugh (formerly Director of Development) as Director of New Works and Development. . (more...)
Expand the Canon Will Release Classic Monologue Collection by Historic Women Playwrights
by Stephi Wild
Expand the Canon announced a debut monologue collection featuring 100+ classical pieces from plays by women between 1640 and 1987, spanning 34 playwrights across 15 countries, edited by Artistic Director Emily Lyon.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Ben Waterhouse
Tony Nominations were announced earlier this month Tuesday, providing many shows, particularly new musicals, with a shot in the arm, as many had been previously struggling.. (more...)
THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour Adds 26 Cities to 2026-27 Route
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK announced 26 new cities for its upcoming season, including stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Houston, after welcoming over 500,000 patrons since its launch.. (more...)
2026 Helen Hayes Award Winners- Full List
by Stephi Wild
The 42nd Helen Hayes Awards were presented at an event at The Anthem. The awards celebrated productions in the Washington, DC region in the 2025 calendar year.. (more...)
Review: EQUUS, Starring Toby Stephens, Menier Chocolate Factory
by Aliya Al-Hassan
It's nearly twenty years since Daniel Radcliffe first tried to throw off the Harry Potter shackles in the 2007 version of Peter Shaffer’s 1973 play Equus. Now director Lindsay Posner has revived Shaffer's deeply traumatic story about the fluctuating relationship between a psychiatrist, Dr Dysart, and a teenage boy, Alan Strang. Featuring a remarkable cast and exquisite visuals, this is one not to be missed.. (more...)
Broadway Alum Rhaamell Burke Indicted on Murder Charge, Reportedly Faces Decades Behind Bars
by Michael Gioia
Rhaamell Burke, who was accused of shoving a 76-year-old man in a Chelsea subway station, has reportedly been indicted on a murder charge.. (more...)
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Will Launch National Tour in 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Every Brilliant Thing will launch a national tour in 2027. The Broadway production of the play, currently starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, has extended three times.. (more...)
Lea Michele Reveals What Duet She Sang Both Parts of to Land Her Broadway Debut at Age 8
by Michael Gioia
Lea Michele exclusively tells BroadwayWorld about auditioning for her first Broadway show, the 1987 production of 'Les Miserables,' on a whim.. (more...)
Photos: Melanie Moore, Amber Iman and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A.R.T.’s world-premiere production of Black Swan is currently in rehearsals, and begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA. Get a first look at the cast in rehearsals here!. (more...)
American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin to Receive the 2026 Regional Theatre Tony Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin will be the recipient of the 2026 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The hono recognizes a regional theatre company that has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement.. (more...)
Samantha Pauly, Savy Jackson and More to be Featured on CAESAR: THE MUSICAL Studio Cast EP
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The studio cast EP Caesar: The Musical will be released in digital and streaming formats, featuring Samantha Pauly, Savy Jackson, and more. Caesar: The Musical is a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, reimagined for a cast of all women.. (more...)
THE HOUSEMAID Stage Adaptation in Development From Lionsgate
by Josh Sharpe
A stage adaptation of The Housemaid, the popular Freida McFadden novel and subsequent 2025 film, is being developed by Lionsgate. Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska are on board to produce.. (more...)
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