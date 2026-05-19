Broadway Alum Rhaamell Burke Indicted on Murder Charge, Reportedly Faces Decades Behind Bars

Rhaamell Burke, who was accused of shoving a 76-year-old man in a Chelsea subway station, has reportedly been indicted on a murder charge.

The former Broadway actor, who was part of the ensemble of King Kong, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on the morning of Thursday, May 14 — and was indicted later that night — according to the New York Post.

The publication reported that the 32-year-old, who has been accused of fatally shoving retired teacher Ross Falzone on May 7, faces decades behind bars if convicted.

During the court appearance late last week, prosecutors reportedly announced a murder indictment against Burke was secured from a grand jury. The former actor is expected to make his next court appearance on June 17 to be arraigned on the murder indictment, per the Post.

It is unclear if Burke has entered a plea.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the incident took place hours after Burke was released from a psychiatric hold, and police have said that the shoving appeared to be unprovoked.

The victim’s sister, Donna Falzone, told Eyewitness News that her brother “wouldn't hurt anybody,” adding: “He's a bag of bones. He's not even 100 pounds.”

“There's no amount of anger that we can express, and shock,” she told the news organization. “I mean, to get a call like that at 4 in the morning, you know, just, you know, to find out your brother's minding his own business, three witnesses, and push[ed] down the steps and left for dead.”

“He’s a retired special education teacher, and a great guy, great brother and uncle,” Donna said.

Hours before the incident, Burke was taken to Bellevue Hospital by the NYPD for a psychiatric evaluation, according to the office of the mayor.

“I am horrified by the killing of Ross Falzone and the circumstances that led to it. I extend my condolences to his loved ones,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, per PIX11 News. “New Yorkers deserve answers. That is why I’ve directed NYC Health + Hospitals to conduct both an immediate investigation on what steps should have been taken to prevent this tragedy and a comprehensive review of their psychiatric evaluation and discharge protocols.”

The outlet reported that an NYC Health + Hospitals spokesperson said the review is “welcome” and that they “expect that it will find our care was appropriate.”

The performer, who was also seen in the 2022 Off-Broadway production of Black No More, was arrested four times since February.